Hornets defender Juan Carlos Paredes set for Olympiacos move

Paredes has been left frustrated this season (Photo: Matthew Ashton/ AMA)

Watford defender Juan Carlos Paredes is on the verge of signing for Olympiacos after undergoing a medical with the Greek Superleague champions.

According to Sky Sources, the 29-year-old, who hasn’t made the desired impact since arriving at Vicarage Road, will spend the rest of the season out on loan with the Greek giants.

There is an option to make the deal permanent in the summer for the player that featured heavily under former boss Quique Sanchez Flores in his first two seasons.

Defender isn’t part of Mazzarri’s plans

Paredes signed for the Hornets in the summer of 2014 and in his first season in England, he helped his side gain promotion to the Premier League.

The full-back made 20 appearances last season as the Hornets reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and also finished 13th in the league.

However, that is a stark contrast to how much he has featured this season – playing one game under new boss Walter Mazzarri.

Paredes played in the EFL Cup defeat to League One side Gillingham, and prior to signing for Watford, he hadn’t played outside Ecuador.

Paredes set to join Greek champions

He played five times for Barcelona SC before going on to represent Deportivo Cuenca 127 times over two spell and Rocafuerte in 29 games during a loan spell in 2008.

The defender went back to Barcelona SC and after a further season there he signed for the Hornets in the summer of 2014, and he has gone on to make 56 appearances during his time at Vicarage Road.

Mazzarri hadn’t played the Ecuador international much during pre-season, and that may have been a sign of things to come, but Paredes is now set for a move to Greece.

The full-back has played 68 games for his country since 2010, and will be looking to get regular game time for the Greek champions.