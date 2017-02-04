Division 1 Feminine - Matchday 13 round-up: PSG stay top as Lyon beat Marseille

Image credit: VAVEL

In a week that saw mid-week matches and more postponements, the Division 1 Feminine might be finding it tough to work through the fixture list but there is no sign of stuttering from the top teams.

Marseille edge past Albi, hat-trick of braces see PSG beat Saint-Étienne

After picking up just two points from their first seven games, things were looking bleak for Marseille. Fast forward to the end of this one, and the newly-promoted side had made it five wins from their last five. Despite Lalia Dali-Storti's red card in the first half, Nora Coton-Pelagie's goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win over Albi.

Paris Saint-Germain's first game of two inside a week got off to the perfect start as Cristiane gave them an early lead against Saint-Étienne. It would prove to be an evening to forget for the hosts, who conceded a third of their season's total in the space of 90 minutes against the capital club.

Marie-Laure Delie and her Brazilian team-mate traded goals as the former went into double figures for the season. Vero Boquete added five and six in a routine win.

Montpelllier held by Juvisy, battle of the bottom two ends in favour of Albi

Now without Sofia Jakobsson who was in such incredible form, Montpellier failed to find the back of the net against a resolute Juvisy defence. While the result benefits neither, a win against such a stubborn outfit would have given MHSC renewed hope of keeping pace with the top two without their talismanic forward.

The other key game this weekend involved the bottom two teams, as Albi clashed with Metz. It looked destined to end in a draw yet in the final minute, Pilar Khoury popped up with what could be the key goal come the end of the season. Albi are now two behind Bordeaux, and six clear of Metz. There is still a long way to go, though.

PSG put three past Rodez

After running away with things during their midweek excursion, PSG found things much tougher against Rodez. In fact, the side sitting just a place below Saint-Étienne managed to keep PSG at bay for the entirety of the first-half. The game would, however, take a similar turn as it did the first time the teams met.

Just like the game in October, three second-half goals would see the Parisiens stride clear. Amandine Henry opened the scoring just after the break before Irene Paredes and Cristiane completed a 14 minute blitz that kept their gap over their nearest challengers to three points.

Choc des Olympiques ends in Lyon's favour

What their friends from Paris can do, Olympique Lyonnais went a step further against an in-form Olympique Marseille. Having won their last five games, the visitors could have been forgiven for being optimistic of springing a surprise. However, Saki Kumagai's penalty mid-way through the half quickly put things into perspective.

Another goal was added before the break as Camile Abily notched up her eighth of the season. After the break two more goals followed, as the league's deadliest duo found the net. Eugenie Le Sommer went level at the top of the scoring charts following the restart, while Ada Hegerberg sealed the win with six minutes remaining.

Unfortunately, due to the huge storm that crashed in off the Atlantic this weekend, two games fell to the weather. Soyaux's game against Saint-Étienne and Guingamp's trip to Bordeaux were both called off and will be played at a later date.