European Club Power Rankings - 5 Sept 2013

Champions League groups are set, the transfer window is shut, and league play has stopped for an international break. Time for a new edition of my European Club Power Rankings.

The top 5 has remained the same since I started ranking the teams in April of this year, but there has been a shakeup in the order for this edition. Borussia Dortmund come in at the top spot for the first time, while Juventus reach their highest ever ranking of 3. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are down to their lowest position at number 5.

Again, the rankings are based on some combination of league performance (relative to overall strength of the league), European performance (Champions and Europa League), and my own personal bias and subjectivity. Let's get to it:

1. Borussia Dortmund (up 2)

BVB are the only team still perfect in the Bundesliga. Along with beating Bayern in the DFL-Supercup back at the end of July, that's good enough for first place in this list. Die Schwarzgelben will be tested here quite soon, as they were drawn into a very tough Champions League group including Arsenal, Napoli, and Marseille.

2. FC Barcelona (up 2)

Barcelona top the Spanish league table on goal differential and won the Supercopa de España on away goals. Neymar is adapting well and Lionel Messi is on fire, with 5 goals in the league after three games.

3. Juventus (up 2)

La Vecchia Signora is off to a great start in Serie A, with Carlos Tevez settling in nicely and contributing some goals. Juve dominated Lazio in the last game and look strong at every position.

4. Real Madrid (down 2)

Real Madrid finally completed the signing of Gareth Bale, but lost a world class talent in Mesut Özil. Carlo Ancelotti has the side off to a good start, wining 3 out of 3 in La Liga, but Los Blancos have yet to hit top form.

5. Bayern Munich (down 4)

Under Pep Guardiola, Die Roten are not looking like the well-oiled machine of last season and have been hit hard by the injury bug. The Bavarians still proved superior to Mourinho's Chelsea in the UEFA Supercup, and should only improve as they get more familiar with the new coach.

6. Chelsea (unchanged)

Chelsea sit second in the Premier League table with only a draw at Old Trafford preventing them from a full 9 points. The Blues lost a heartbreaker to Pep and Bayern in the UEFA Supercup last week.

7. Atlético Madrid (up 6)

The rojiblancos went toe to toe with Barcelona and achieved two draws in the Supercopa, but it wasn't enough to bring home the trophy. Diego Simeone's men are looking like serious contenders to challenge the duopoly in La Liga this season.

8. SSC Napoli (up 6)

No Edinson Cavani but so far no problem, as a new-look squad led by Rafa Benítez has recorded 7 goals in the first two Serie A games. Marek Hamsik is off to a torrid start, providing 4 of those 7 goals.

9. Shakhtar Donetsk (up 1)

There were some big changes to the team this year, notably the loss of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Fernandinho, but Shakhtar are still only a point off first place in their league table. The Ukrainian club were drawn into a difficult Champions League group last week and will need to put in good performances to keep this spot.

10. FC Porto (up 2)

Porto are off to a perfect start in the Portuguese Liga, and got a decent draw in the Champions League considering the amount of quality teams in the mix.

11. Real Sociedad (previously unranked)

12. Liverpool (previously unranked)

13. CSKA Moscow (up 2)

14. Arsenal (previously unranked)

15. Manchester City (down 8)

16. AS Monaco (previously unranked)

17. Paris Saint-Germain (down 8)

18. Fiorentina (previously unranked)

19. Manchester United (down 8)

20. Bayer Leverkusen (previously unranked)

The rest (no order):



Tottenham, Benfica, Marseille, Schalke 04, AS Roma, AC Milan, Zenit St Petersburg, Galatasaray