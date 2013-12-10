Dortmund wary of Marseille threat

Jürgen Klopp's injury-ravaged Borussia Dortmund travel to Marseille knowing that a win against Group F's bottom side will seal their progression into the Champions League's last 16.

Last year's runners up can even afford a defeat to the French strugglers, provided third-placed Napoli also lose at home to Arsenal.

Both sides fell to defeats at the weekend. In Ligue 1, Marseille were beaten 1-0 at home by Nantes, while Dortmund lost ground on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga with a 1-0 home defeat to second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

For the hosts, Nicolas N'Koulou and Alaixys Romao are suspended, while Mathieu Valbuena and André Ayew miss out through injury. However, Rod Fanni is back in contention after returning from a groin injury on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nuri Sahin and Sven Bender picked up ankle injuries in the defeat to Leverkusen, meaning they are doubtful for Wednesday's match. They could join a treatment room which already includes Marcel Schmelzer, Mats Hummels, Neven Subotic and Ilkay Gündogan.

Marseille's interim coach José Anigo acknowledged his squad had under-performed recently: "We will see tomorrow whether the spirit has altered among the squad.

"The players have not been up to the mark recently.

"We have to approach the game in a different frame of mind. With zero points to our name, we clearly have not done our job properly."

Meanwhile, Klopp was wary of the threat Marseille posed to his side: "We will see as it is always difficult to play teams after a change of coach.

"Marseille have a few injured players and we will prepare for that.

"We know they are going to fight: they are bottom of the group but they are a quality team, not a typical bottom-of-group team.

"We are very positive, though."