Bosnia and Herzegovina - Iran: Text Commentary and Scores of 2014 FIFA World Cup

18:53 Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iran are now both out of the World Cup, brilliant game of football and positives from both teams although it just wan't meant to be. Despite the positives, both teams will be disappointed with some referee decisions but they go out with their heads held high.

92' Ansarifard forces a lte corner for Iran

90' Fourth official signals three minutes of added time. All but over for Iran now.

84' Substitution for Bosnia, goalscorer Dzeko is replaced by Visca.

83' Vrsajevic puts the game to bed as his shot fired across the goal and puts to bed any doubt of a come back.

81' Charlton's Ghoochannejhad grabs a goal back for Iran, tapping in to an empty net.

78' A change for Bosnia as Salihovic comes on for Susic who has ran Iran ragged.

74' Iran are looking really tired now, and I think that they know that they are out of the World Cup. Bosnia and Herzegovina running the clock down whilst controlling the majority of the possession, making Iran chase the game. There's an air of a friendly about the match now, both teams heading out of the World Cup.

67' Substitution for Iran. Dejagah is replaced by Ansarifard.

65' Susic with a cross in to the box and Dzeko takes the ball away from Pjanic, a missed opportunity.

62' Substitution for Iran. Hajsafi is replaced by Alireza

60' Substitution for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hadzic is replaced by Vranjes.

59' Susic inside the penalty box, plays a ball through to Pjanic who opens up his body and cooly slotted the ball into the Iranian net.

57' Dejagah again caught offside for the second time in as many minutes.

54' Iran mounting on the pressure, Heydari with a cross which is cleared but only as far as Montazeri who's left footed drive is blocked.

GOAL! Argentina 3 - 2 Nigeria, Rojo with the goal.

GOAL! Argentina 2 - 2 Nigeria

45' Teams are out for the second half and Iran make their first change. Khosro Heydari replaces Masoud Shojaei.

17:58 Iran have perhaps been the better side in the first half, however it is Bosnia and Herzegovina who lead through a Edin Dzeko goal from outside the box. Carlos Quieroz will have his work cut out in the second half. As things stand, Iran need two goals to progress through to the next round, doable indeed.

GOAL! Lionel Messi gets his second for Argentina who now lead Nigeria 2-1 going in to half time.

45' We're nearing the end of the first half with the fourth official signalling three added minutes,

41' Dzeko plays a ball in the channel through to the right-back, Vrsajevic. However, his cross is tame and goes out for a goalkick to Iran.

James Hewitson (via Facebook) reckons that Iran will mount a comeback, with them winning 2-1. With another half to play, only time will tell.

35' Iran have changed to a 4-4-2 formation. Dejagah has joined Ghoochannejhad in leading the attack.

30' Dejagah crosses another ball in for Iran, and another one that has gone to waste. Easily collected by Begovic.

24' Shojaei with the shot that takes a deflection and hits the crossbar. Iran were nearly back in the game.

23' Pjanic finds Dzeko and from 20 yards out, the striker cuts inside and fires his shot past Hagighi.

GOAL! Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 - 0 Iran

19' Hajsafi has started well down the left for Iran, although his cross is collected by Begovic.

12' Pjanic fires his costless kick straight in to the wall.

9' First real chance for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Susic crosses for Dzeko who heads the ball, forcing a save from Haghighi.

8' Spahic clears the ball in to touch after been up under pressure via his own defence, playing a dangerous game here.

GOAL! Nigeria equalise, Musa with the goal. There will be now no drawing of lots.

3' Dzeko goes close with an effort which goes out for a corner. Nothing comes of it.

GOAL! Argentina already a goal up against Nigeria, Lionel Messi with the goal.

1' We're now underaway in Salvador. Bosnia and Herzegovina kick from left to right.

16:57 Anthems have been played, we're now just moments away from kick off.

16:54 Players are making their way out of the tunnel for their final group game. Bosnia and Herzegovina are already out, could Iran make it to the knockout stages?

16:38 We're just 20 minutes away from kick off, and here's a nice stat for you. Iran attempted just 130 passes against Argentina, the fewest in a World Cup game since 1966 (as far back as this data goes). Argentina made 512.

16:28 11 of the previous 12 goals conceded by Iran have been scored in the second half.

16:20 You can check out the match report of Argentina's 1-0 win over Iran here, written by VAVEL's Liam Lee.

16:15 Bosnia and Herzegovina have kept just once clean sheet in their previous six games.

16:11 This is how Iran line up: Haghighi, Haji Safi, Hosseini, Sadeghi, Nekounam (c), Shojaei, Timotian, Montarezi, Ghoochannejad, Dejagah, Pooladi

16:08 This is how Bosnia and Herzegovina line up: Begovic, Vrsajevic, Spahic (c), Kolasinac, Besic, Pjanic, Ibisevic, Dzeko, Susic, Sunjic, Hadzic

15:59 Iran are yet to score at this years World Cup, although they have come close on a number of occassions. Dejagah said: "This is something we need to put right. We were really unlucky against Argentina though. We had a lot of chances and it was one of those games where everyone in the team did their job.

15:52 Ashkan Dejagah has expressed his desire to return to the Premier League, the Fulham man has excelled in the closing stages of Europe's top league.

15:46 Queiroz was also unimpressed with the referee in their defeat to Argentina. Milorad Mazic denied Iran a penalty in the second-half. "Messi was fantastic, but the referee wasn't," said Querioz. "I don't understand it, he had to have seen it was a penalty. He was five metres away, there is no way he couldn't have seen it. I have the right to say this and I only hope I am now not punished for telling the truth."

15:40 The danger-man for Bosnia and Herzegovina is AS Roma playmaker Miralem Pjanic. The 24-year-old is key to all of their attacks and at such a young age, he already boasts 50 caps to his name.

15:36 Following the defeat against Nigeria, SušiÄ‡ said: "I don't have any recriminations. They are all depressed, disappointed, silent. I was told there was no offside. But this is not the first or last refereeing mistake, not just at the World Cup or elsewhere."

15:31 It has been announced that the game will be the last for SušiÄ‡. The Bosnia and Herzegovina manager is resigning at the end of the World Cup after joining the national set-up in 2009.

15:25 The teams have met three times before, most recently in 2009 when Iran won 3-2. Iran also won the other two games, once in 2006, putting five past Bosnia and Herzegovina whilst also beating them 2-1 in 2005.

15:19 Iran's last game was against Argentina, and if it wasn't for a stoppage time winning goal from Lionel Messi, Iran would have earned a draw with the South American team, and were even perhaps the better side.

15:15 If two or more teams are equal on the basis of the above three criteria, their ranking will be determined as follows:

d) greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned;

e) goal difference resulting from the group matches between the teams concerned;

f) greater number of goals scored in all group matches between the teams concerned;

g) drawing of lots by the FIFA Organising Committee.

15:12 Should Iran and Nigeria have equal goal difference and same number of goals scored in the group. Then FIFA state that the rules for a tie-breaker are as followed;

15:09 Iran find themselves third in the group on point, three points behind Nigeria. Carlos Queiroz's men do still have a chance of reaching the knockout, however they will need a result against Bosnia and Herzegovina

15:06 Group F last played on Saturday, Bosnia and Herzegovina lost 1-0 at the hands of Nigeria, whilst they will feel hard done by. Edin Dzeko had a goal ruled out for offside, which was clearly the wrong decision. A draw in that game would have given them the chance of progressing today.

15:02 Many people regarded Bosnia and Herzegovina as dark horses, however whatever the result, Safet SušiÄ‡'s team won't be able to progress to the knockout stages at this years World Cup.

15:00 Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Bosnia-Herzegovina - Iran in the final game of group F. This evening's game will take place at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador.