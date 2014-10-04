Khedira out for two more weeks says Ancelotti

Sami Khedira needs another two weeks before being fit enough to feature for Real Madrid or Germany, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed.

In a press conference on Saturday, ahead of Madrid's match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, the Real Madrid boss revealed that Khedira is recovering from injury faster than expected.

The World Champion sustained a crack in his left thigh muscle in a 4-2 defeat to Real Sociedad at the San Sebastian stadium on August 31. It was expected that the German international would be available for selection at the start of November but according to Ancelotti that prediction was wrong and he will be ready in two weeks time.

"Khedira needs two more weeks until full recovery" explained the Real Madrid manager.

Last year Khedira suffered a cruciate ligament injury in November, keeping him out until May but that didn't stop him from featuring in the World Cup winning German side and the Champions League winning Real Madrid side.