Jiloan Hamad: "We need to talk about what's best for everyone."

It seems that the midfielder in question has finally grown tired of playing a bit part role in the Hoffenheim side.

“If a club comes this winter, we need to talk about what is best for everyone”. Hamad on his future

Speaking to Kicker the Swedish midfielder said, “If a club comes this winter, we need to talk about what is best for everyone”. Despite stating his desire to move on if the right club comes in for him Hamad was quick to praise his current club; “I have learned a lot, not only the language”. He also went on to say “I have learned a lot tactically and know now how the league works”.

When it came to discussing what sort of club he would be interested in Hamad seemed keen to remain in the Bundesliga as shown in this quote; “I’m ready. I’m 100% sure that I can keep up in the Bundesliga”.

It all seemed so promising when it was confirmed back in October of last year that journalists and fans’ 2013 Swedish Allsvenskan player of the year would join up with Hoffenheim on a costless transfer in January. He continued the Hoffenheim trend of bringing in promising youngsters who one day could hopefully be sold on for great profit.

In the second half of last year he made only 7 appearances for Hoffenheim and none of those were for the full 90 minutes but this season has been even worse for the Swedish international. Before Sunday’s game with Hertha, Hoffenheim will have played 16 games in which Hamad has played 13 minutes. Those 13 minutes came at the end of the game against Borussia Mönchengladbach when Lucien Favre’s side were already 3-1 up.

Both this season and last it is more than clear that Kevin Volland and Roberto Firmino are first choice for Hoffenheim. This meant that last season it was a battle between Hamad and fellow Scandinavian Tarik Elyounoussi of Norway as to who would be their back up. This season Elyounoussi got his chance after Sejad Salihović was out injured and has grabbed it with both hands getting 4 goals and 1 assist which has firmly cemented his role in the team. Furthermore Hamad has fallen behind summer signing Steven Zuber in the pecking order after the Swiss international showed promise in some of his substitute appearances.

One factor that could be in Hamad’s favour is the continued speculation over the future of both Volland and Firmino who have been linked with a number of Europe’s elite clubs. It is looking increasingly likely that both will leave next summer leaving a huge gap in the side but it should give Hamad a lot more game time in which to prove himself. Head coach Markus Gisdol has also had his say on Hamad; “He trains well and is getting close, but sometimes you have to make difficult choices”.