Hertha Berlin sign Mitchell Weiser

Hertha Berlin have signed out-of-contract Mitchell Weiser from Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have chose not to extend the contract of the Bundesliga winning full-back, after he played part in a very successful season at the tender age of 21.

Weiser's move had been on the cards

Initially, Weiser was set to sign for the capital side at the start of June according to a local media outlet in Berlin known as “Berliner Zeitung”, they reported that Hertha were keeping a close eye on the full back.

Hertha know Weiser all too well, as the youngster assisted Bastian Schweinsteiger's emphatic finish to give Bayern a well fought 1-0 victory over Pal Dardai's side.

Weiser has the capability of being a very good first team player and Dardai has ensured that they captured the young full back and secured their first Bundesliga signing, on a free contract.

The Bundesliga winner made thirteen appearances, starting eight times for the Bavarians. Last season, Weiser scored his first goal in the colours of Bayern against Paderborn and he assisted a further four assists. Weiser is seen as a versatile player for Hertha, one who flies up and down the wing as well as being very attack minded.

Preetz pleased to secure Weiser

He signs on a three-year deal; Hertha’s Sporting Director Michael Preetz happily confirmed their first signing on twitter, "Done deal! Our first new signing, Mitchell Weiser, has signed his contract."

Hertha and Bayern had contrasting seasons, Bayern Munich comfortably finished as winners of the Bundesliga, once again, blowing their competition out the water, finishing ten points ahead of nearest challengers VfL Wolfsburg.

As for Hertha, their season wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. They finished fifteenth, level on points with relegation play off survivors Hamburg. Poor form from Die Alte Dame subsequently saw manager Jos Luhukay sacked by Hertha and BSC legend Dardai then took over at the helm.