Women's World Cup 2015: USA - China Preview: Will Americans finally perform?

USA are looking to make it through to the semi-final of the Women's World Cup for the seventh consecutive tournament with China standing in their way.

However the Americans have been criticised during this tournament for their lack of offensive fire-power.

They defeated Colombia 2-0 on Monday to advance to Friday’s quarter-final against China and haven’t yielded a goal in 333 minutes.

Yet winning ugly hasn’t won them much praise. A Deadspin article referred to the squad as "the greatest broken team in the world," following the victory over Colombia.

"People see us in friendly matches, winning 6-0, 7-0, but it’s a lot harder in the World Cup, it’s not going to be easy," said midfielder Carli Lloyd.

"We all know we’re not playing our best football, but we’re still finding ways to win. I think that’s the history of this team. No matter if it’s good, bad … we still find a way to get it done. We have faith that we’ll eventually find our rhythm." believes Lloyd.

From the Hope Solo domestic violence scandal, to Abby Wambach's comments on turf and refereeing, to Alex Morgan's complaints about the overly physical play of the U.S. opponents, there has never been a shortage of topics to talk about when it comes to the USA side.

U.S. midfielder's Megan Rapinoe and Lauren Holiday are suspended for the game against China after picking up their second yellow cards of the tournament in the win over Colombia on Monday.

However, there were no complaints from Lloyd when she spoke to the media on Wednesday and refused to complain about the absence of Rapinoe and Holiday or the fact that China will have had two extra days' rest.

"You can't have any excuses," Lloyd said. "It all kind of evens out. It is what it is, we have to get on with it. We all know we are not playing our best football, but we are still finding a way to win. We are working and grinding. We just need to put it all together."

China are looking to progress to the semi-final stage for only the second time in their history. They previously made in to the final of the 1999 World Cup where they were defeated by Friday's opponents USA.

Despite an opening game defeat against hosts Canada 1-0, the Chinese bounced back and went on to progress out of their group with a win over the Netherlands before a 2-2 draw with New Zealand.

China secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win over Cameroon.

The 1999 runners-up, who failed to qualify for the 2011 tournament in Germany, beat the African side after an early goal from Wang Shanshan.

The victors of this game will face either Germany or France who face each other tomorrow at 21:00 BST.