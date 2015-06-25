Women's World Cup 2015: USA - China Preview: Will Americans finally perform?
Photo Source: FORTHEW!N

USA are looking to make it through to the semi-final of the Women's World Cup for the seventh consecutive tournament with China standing in their way.

However the Americans have been criticised during this tournament for their lack of offensive fire-power.

They defeated Colombia 2-0 on Monday to advance to Friday’s quarter-final against China and haven’t yielded a goal in 333 minutes.

Yet winning ugly hasn’t won them much praise. A Deadspin article referred to the squad as "the greatest broken team in the world," following the victory over Colombia.

"People see us in friendly matches, winning 6-0, 7-0, but it’s a lot harder in the World Cup, it’s not going to be easy," said midfielder Carli Lloyd.

"We all know we’re not playing our best football, but we’re still finding ways to win. I think that’s the history of this team. No matter if it’s good, bad … we still find a way to get it done. We have faith that we’ll eventually find our rhythm." believes Lloyd.