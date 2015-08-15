SV Darmstadt 98 2-2 Hannover 96: Heroric Heller's brace not enough for dream start

Marcel Heller’s brace couldn't quite secure three points in Darmstadt’s return to the Bundesliga, as Charliston Benschop and Aytac Sulu's own goal canceled out his two goals to earn Hannover a point.

At a sold out Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor SV Darmstadt 98 welcomed Hannover 96. The hosts returned to the big time after thirty years away from the top division. During that time, the Lilies endured spells in divisions as low as the fifth division of German football - the Hessenliga.

Hannover made three changes from their 0-2 win over Hessen Kassel last weekend. Their changes came in the backline, which saw Brazilian Felipe replaced by Marcelo at centre-back. In their line up today, they had three debutants. Right-back Oliver Sorg, forward Mevlüt Erdinc and Felix Klaus all made their first appearance in Hannover colours in the Bundesliga.

Heller's strike the only first half highlight

After what was a slow-burner, a chance finally came midway through the first 45. Half an hour into the game, Marcel Heller burst down the left flank and cut back onto his right foot, leaving Sorg on the floor, and beautifully picked out the top corner. Rob-Robert Zieler could only watch the ball sail into the net, in what was a moment of brilliance during a dull first half.

The first half brought little excitement aside from Heller’s goal. In the early stages Hannover had chances blocked and easy chances saved. They could rarely test the Darmstadt defence.

Whereas the hosts lacked the quality in the final third, they couldn’t manage to get a foothold of the game and test Zieler. The home side failed to make the crucial passes that would open up avenues and split the Hannover defence, however that came when Heller found the top corner.

Benschop levels, but Darmstadt fight back once more

It took Hannover 96 just three minutes to level the game after the break and it was through the summer signing Charlison Benschop. Darmstadt steamed forward, Heller found Konstantin Rausch but his shot was blocked and the visitors counter-attacked. The two new boys, Klaus and his Dutch team-mate, linked up to fire Michael Frontzeck’s side back into the game - setting up a very exciting second half.

They were level for just six minutes as the Lillies took the lead once again, through none other than Marcel Heller. This time the winger picked out the bottom corner with sheer precision to give Dirk Schuster’s side a fairy-tale lead in their first game in the Bundesliga after their extended absence.

Going behind was yet another wake up call for die Roten, Miiko Albornoz found Erdinc free in the middle after a lapse in concentration from the Darmstadt defence but the Turk couldn’t keep his header down. Hannover were given a huge lifeline after Aytac Sulu brought down Erdinc in the box. The striker stepped up only to be denied by Christian Mathenia, preventing the former St. Etienne striker from marking his debut with a goal.

Hannover restore parity, further chances follow

Shortly after the hour mark, Sulu’s return to the Bundesliga went from bad to worse. Edgar Prib’s cross was met by Marcelo who fired toward the bottom corner, only to deflect off the 29-year old and cause sheer heartbreak for the sold out crowd.

The own goal gave Hannover a new lease of life. Salif Sané, who is in good form following his goal in the DFB-Pokal last weekend, met Albornoz’s corner but he couldn’t quite divert his effort on goal. Moments later, goalscorer Benschop tried the spectacular from outside the box, and was just a whisker away from snatching all three points.

After withstanding heavy pressure, Darmstadt had a flurry of chances in the last fifteen minutes of the game. Florian Jungwirth and Marco Sailer linked up but Sailer’s header lacked conviction and Zieler breathed a sigh of relief as the tame head was of no danger to his goal.

Jerome Gondorf tried to pick out the far right corner but he failed as his shot whistled wide. Schuster’s men came agonisingly close to winning the game nine minutes from time, as Dominik Stroh-Engel, from a matter of yards, rattled the bar with his header following a corner. Benschop had another effort well-saved late on by Mathenia, in what proved to be the final chance of the match.

Darmstadt held on to get a crucial point to start off the campaign. In an evenly matched game, a draw was probably a fair result. Darmstadt and Hannover sit seventh and eighth respectively following the draw.