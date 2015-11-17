Germany - Holland suspended over security fears

Germany's home game against the Netherlands has been suspended, following a stadium evacuation regarding security concerns.

The Niedersachsenstadion, home of Hannover 96, was set to host the match involving the World Champions, only for a decision for it to be suspended to be taken a mere 90 minutes before kick-off, which was set for 19:45 BST.

Suspicious package forces game to be cancelled

There were reports that a suspicious package, namely a suitcase, had been found abandoned at the ground earlier in the day, and this may have played a part in the game being abandoned. The ground was evacuated in a hurry, with a Daily Mirror source reporting that "even the catering staff were rushed out".

Police released told supporters to "go home without panic", whilst the chief police officer told German television that "there was a concrete plan for something explode".

Elsewhere in the city of Hannover, a concert hall was also evacucated due to security concerns, with it yet unknown whether or not the two incidents are related.

Incident follows terror attacks on Paris

The cancelling of the game comes just four days after vicious terror attacks struck the city of Paris, a situation in which Germany were also caught up in.

Whilst playing against France at the Stade de France, as bombs were set off around the stadium, with three innocent spectators killed. Adding to that, there were similar incidents at the Bataclan concert hall, and a Parisian restaurant, with the death count standing at over 100. This had seen German chancellor Angela Merkel set to attend tonight's game, in a show of strength for the country.

The knock on effect of those terror attacks is clearly being felt, with Spain - Belgium, a game which was scheduled to be played tonight, being called off on Monday due to security fears.

Despite this, the England - France game is going ahead tonight at Wembley Stadium, with the English fans coming together with the French to show respect and solitude to those who lost their lives on Friday.