Kaiserslautern snap up Dittgen

1. FC Kaiserslautern have announced the arrival of talented attacker, Max Dittgen from 3. Liga outfit SG Sonnenhof Großaspach.

No transfer fee has been confirmed but the youngster has signed a three-year deal at the Fritz Walter Stadion.

Before he links up with his new team-mates, Dittgen will head off with the German under-20 squad to be the senior squad's training partners.

Fantastic football education

The 21-year-old has already spent time with some of the country's biggest clubs during his youth career, which has obviously stood him in good stead.

Dittgen started with MSV Duisburg before switching to Schalke 04. A brief spell with Borussia Dortmund split up a four-and-a-half year stay in Gelsenkirchen.

Despite impressing in the B-Junioren Bundesliga West in 2011-12, it was the only season in which he really shone - the A-Junioren Bundesliga West saw him feature six times.

He then headed to 1. FC Nürnberg and made his professional debut last term, but Dittgen was limited to just 70 minutes of first-team action.

Another move followed in the summer which brought him to Großaspach, and he has relished the opportunity to finally play football on a regular basis.

Six goals and six assists have followed, as well as further national youth team recognition, which has seen his stock rise massively.

Can Max Dittgen help 1. FC Kaiserslautern overcome their poor form this season? | Image source: kicker - imago

Abel gives his thoughts on the new signing

Acting sporting director, Mathias Abel, had his say on the move: "Max, as a player, is a quick dribbler and a goal threat, who is able to be used in different positions."

Speaking to the club website, he added, "We are excited that a highly talented under-20 national team player with plenty of potential has opted for Kaiserslautern."