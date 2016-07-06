Germany out at the semi-final stage as Griezmann's brace sets up France vs Portugal Euro 2016 final

Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for tonight. I've been Oliver Emmerson, taking you through France's 2-0 win against Germany, and we'll see you on Sunday as they attempt to win the whole thing, coming up against Portugal.

It'd be very easy to say that France don't deserve the win, with Germany having bossed large spells of the first half, before being frustrated after they conceded. However, France had good attacking spells and took their chances when it mattered, defending stoutly to keep out some world class attackers too.

That's it, all over and France have beaten Germany! Antoine Griezmann with a second half double to secure their passage to the final, World Champions Germany dumped out by the hosts!

The Euro 2016 final will be - Portugal - France - played on Sunday at the Stade de France!

Full-time: Germany 0-2 France (Griezmann, Griezmann)

90+3: What a save! Germany are still plugging away searching for a goal, but Hugo Lloris just won't let them as he saves brilliantly, diving to his left to keep out Muller's header. Superb goalkeeping.

90: Four minutes of additional time, France bring on Cabaye for Griezmann, who laps up the applause.

87: The home crowd are pretty confident they've seen this through now, with chants of 'ole' going up for every pass that's on show.

86: Griezmann races away with Mustafi giving chase, but he can't make it a hat-trick as his shot lacks the power required to beat Neuer for a third time this evening.

84: Matuidi charges down the left hand side into space, choosing to cross rather than hold the ball or shoot, but he gets it horribly wrong and the ball ends up nowhere near the intended target, Sissoko.

82: Agonisingly close for Germany! Kroos with a fantastic delivery from a free-kick, Howedes rises highest but his header flashes just over the bar. Time is running our for the World Champions.

79: Low with another throw of the dice, 20-year-old Leroy Sane on for Bastian Schweinsteiger. He almost scores with his first touch, the ball deflected just wide after Sane struck towards goal following a cross.

78: Next change for France and it's Gignac on for Giroud up front.

76: Close! Muller and Ozil both run over a dead ball, before Draxler steps up and curls it narrowly wide, with Lloris scrambling.

74: Germany looking for an instant reply, Gotze to Kimmich, who curls a beautifully weighted shot onto the post with his weak foot.

72: That might just be it! Magical stuff from Pogba as he takes the ball from Kimmich before skinning the defender, clipping the ball across the box. Neuer goes to punch clear but doesn't get enough on it, Griezmann in the right place to prob the ball past a crowd of players and into the net! Germany 0-2 France!

GOALLL!! Griezmann has his second, France are two up!!!

71: Less than 20 minutes to go and France are bringing on Kante to try and sure things up a little, he replaces Payet.

67: Payet takes advantage of a loose ball to float past the two German centre-backs before aiming for goal, but he fails to get the proper connection on his shot and it dribbles into Neuer's palms.

66: Germany making a change, Mario Gotze replaces Emre Can as Low goes for an attacking option.

63: France hoping to get clear, as Koscielny heads over from Griezmann's inswinging corner.

60: Oh dear, more bad news for Germany as Jerome Boateng's hamstring goes as he plays a crossfield pass. He's carried off, and with Mats Hummels out suspended, it's Shkodran Mustafi that replaces him.

58: Yep, it's still scrappy. Germany look half scared to go full throttle in fear of France's counter-attack, but they're not dominating the game with the same crisp passing that served them so well in the first half.

52: You can't help but feel that this game could get rather scrappy unless Germany equalise soon, with France looking like a side that's extremely happy to drop deep and frustrate their counterparts.

50: Draxler now goes into the book, a rash challenge on Sissoko after he was dispossessed by the midfielder near the byline.

47: Germany already leaving gaps in their defence at the start of the half, Giroud seeing a shot blocked as he's afforded far too much room on the edge of the area.

45: And we're off in the second half. Ozil and Schweinsteiger were booked following the penalty decision, by the way. Evra and Can the other men booked so far.

So, what now then? Germany will likely continue the dominance that the showed for most of the first half, but perhaps with a little less patience. France will be delighted, hoping to sit back and hit Germany on the counter-attack, meaning it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kingsley Coman at some point during the second 45.

What on earth happened there? After a decent start to the game, France were on the backfoot for almost the duration, only to take a lead into half-time thanks to that bizarre incident. When the referee blew it looked like a Germany free-kick, everyone stopping and getting back to the positions, until the referee started wandering towards the spot.

Half-time: Germany 0-1 France

45+2: Didier Deschamps can't believe it, and Jogi Low really can't. Germany will wonder how they've gone behind, given the decision, which now looks to be a fairly poor one. Under immense pressure, Griezmann sends Neuer the wrong way! Germany 0-1 France.

GOALLL!!! Griezmann tucks it away!

45+1: Huge confusion in the stadium as the referee blows from a corner, everyone thinking that Germany have a free-kick, but Schweinsteiger, heading the ball onto his raised arm, has given away a penalty! Griezmann to take...

PENALTY TO FRANCE!

42: Poor from Giroud! He gets clear of the defence but he's so slow, going for glory instead of setting up Griezmann, and Howedes slides in with a fantastic tackle. He celebrates it like a goal, and rightly so.

41: Oooh, good work from Evra down the left presents Griezmann with an opportunity. He takes the shot early, from a tight angle, thundering the shot into the side netting.

37: Payet steps aside as Pogba takes this one, Neuer equal to it.

36: Yellow card for Can as he hauls Griezmann down on the edge of the area, Payet with another chance from a set-piece.

32: Another chance comes and goes for Germany as a cross falls kindly into the box for Draxler, but his poor touch allows Umtiti the chances to clear before Muller can pounce.

31: France have managed to calm the German danger a little in the last few minutes, but they're still to figure out how to get the ball back and retain it, with the likes of Kroos and Schweinsteiger zipping it about to their hearts content.

25: Nice effort from Payet as he gets it on target, however Neuer catches comfortably.

24: France get a chance to breathe, Payet stepping up to test Neuer with a free-kick from 30 yards out..

22: The German dominance continues, Ozil working some magic before presenting the ball to Kimmich. He cuts inside onto his left foot, but is closed down quickly and sees his shot blocked. France have barely touched the ball in the last 10 minutes.

21: Penalty appeals for Germany! Kroos with a great change of pace, bursting into the box after playing a one-two with Muller, before shouts that Pogba caught his heel as he goes down in the area. Nothing given!

18: After those two chances, Germany have really got a foothold in the game now, and France's strong start has seemingly been forgotten about, with the World Champions showing what they're made of.

14: Close again, Can shooting this time! The ball breaking for him on the edge, he digs a left footed shot into the turf, Lloris tipping it wide as the ball was heading for the corner.

13: Emre Can bursts down the right, pulling a nice ball back for Muller, but his drought goes on as the forward pulls his shot wide of Hugo Lloris' goal.

12: Germany growing into the game now, Ozil skipping past a couple of chances in midfield before sliding the ball to Kimmich, whose cross is dealt with.

7: Great save by Neuer! Griezmann and Matuidi with brilliant link up, playing the ball between themselves in midfield and towards the goal, Neuer's outstretched hand eventually pushing the ball wide.

5: Quite a frantic start to the game, in all honesty. Lots of players flinging themselves towards the ball, with little control to the play early on.

3: It was always going to be interesting to see how the German midfield three would set up, and it looks like Schweinsteiger is going to sit, with Kroos ahead to the left and Can to the right.

2: France having more of the ball early on, Payet drifting past Kimmich down the left hand side before Can blocks his cross out for the first corner kick of the evening, played short to Griezmann before Germany clear from the resulting cross.

0: Underway in the second semi-final!

The national anthems have been sung, and we're almost ready to begin! It's a tough one to call, but we're 90 minutes (unless it's a draw) from finding out who will face Portugal in the final.

Interesting team news. Schweinsteiger is passed fit and captains Germany, but Emre Can does come into a midfield three with Kroos. France name an unchanged team, meaning neither Rami or Kante come back into the side despite being back from suspension.

France XI: Lloris, Evra, Umtiti, Koscielny, Sagna, Matuidi, Pogba, Payet, Griezmann, Sissoko, Giroud.

Germany XI: Neuer, Hector, Howedes, Boateng, Kimmich, Kroos, Can, Schweinsteiger, Draxler, Ozil, Muller.

Here we go, we've got some confirmed team news!

France have no such concerns over their main attacking threat, in Antoine Griezmann. After a slow start, he's come to life, scoring four goals in three games to top the goalscoring charts, with teammates Olivier Giroud and Dimitri Payet both narrowly behind, on three each.

One concern for Germany will be the form of Thomas Muller coming into this game, with the Bayern Munich star still yet to score at these finals. A notirous goalscorer on the international stage, you'd expect him to come good at some point, and tonight would be the perfect time to do so.

Due to the tense nature of their clash with Italy, Germany weren't so lucky, with Mats Hummels picking up a yellow card that sees him suspended for tonight's game. They've also suffered injury problems, with Mario Gomez out of the tournament now, whilst Sami Khedira and Bastian Schweinsteiger are both doubts, meaning Emre Can could well make his first start of the competition.

The ease in which France progressed through to the last four meant that they didn't have to take any risks, meaning that no players on suspensions picked up bookings against Iceland. N'Golo Kante and Adil Rami both missed that match through suspension, but will be back in the fold tonight.

France also won their group, in almost identical fashion to Germany, managing seven points with a goal difference of three. They saw off Romania and Albania in their opening two games, before enduring a fairly boring 0-0 against Switzerland to round off the group. They were almost shocked against the Republic of Ireland in the first knockout round, going 1-0 down before coming back to win 2-1. There was nothing like that in the last eight though, as Les Blues hammered Iceland 5-2.

It's probably best to start with a little description of how each side has got this far. Since Germany, for some strange reason, are classed as the home team tonight, we'll start with them. The Germans weren't at their best in the group stages, but did manage to top it with seven points, wins over Ukraine and Northern Ireland sandwiched by a 0-0 stalemate against neighbours Poland. The last 16 performance was arguably their best yet, a 4-0 triumph over Slovakia, before they got through on penalties against Italy after a 1-1 draw in the semi-final.

The two teams are competing for a place in the final, where they'd play Portugal, after Chris Coleman's Wales side were beaten 2-0 in the first semi-final last night, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani doing the damage with goals just aftert half-time.

Good evening everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of tonight's UEFA Euro 2016 semi-final match between Germany and France. Contested at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, kick-off is set for 8PM, but stick with us until then as we build up to this huge game and get the confirmed team news.