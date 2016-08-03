Galvez swaps Bremen for Eibar

On Wednesday, Werder Bremen announced that Alejandro Galvez had left the club for SD Eibar.

The Spanish defender has penned a three-year deal at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium, with Eibar shelling out €1.5m for his services, according to transfermarkt.

Time to move on

Galvez spent two seasons with Bremen making 46 appearances across all competitions, including five in the DFB-Pokal.

The 27-year-old performed admirably while in the German top flight, but will now be hoping to show his worth in La Liga.

Having got Galvez for a cut price fee - due to his desire to return home - Eibar can be confident of getting value for money out of their newest recruit.

Werder set for completely new look centre-back pairing

Galvez's departure now means that the entire centre-back core from last season has departed, leaving just two new signings and a returning loanee.

Jannik Vestergaard, Papy Dijlobodji, Assani Lukimya, along with Galvez, all left the club during the transfer window.

Luca Caldirola will be full of confidence after becoming one of SV Darmstadt 98's star performers during their incredible run for survival.

Niklas Moisander (Sampdoria) and Fallou Diagne (Stade Rennais) are the two new recruits tasked with forming a new partnership ahead of the coming campaign.

Galvez celebrates a rare goal for himself. | Image source: radiogoal24.it

Baumann has his say

SVW's sporting director, Frank Baumann made a statement to the club website on the news: “It has been apparent for a number of weeks that Alex wanted to return to Spain."

Baumann continued, adding: "We didn’t want to lose him but eventually managed to find a solution that suits all parties."

He concluded, "We’d like to thank Alex for how he’s conducted himself whilst here and wish him all the best for the future."

There is still plenty of time to make new additions to the squad before their first game of the season, though, which is against Sportfreunde Lotte on August 21st.