Germany 1-1 Chile: Stindl leveller cancels out Sanchez opener in Kazan

The two Confederations Cup favourites couldn't be separated as they played out a 1-1 draw in Kazan, both Germany and Chile moving onto four group points as they all but assured semi-final qualification.

Alexis Sanchez and Lars Stindl were on the score sheet with both goals coming before half-time, no winner to be found in the second-half.

Chile start fast but are pinned back

Chile were energetic from the start as they looked to press the Germans, only waiting six minutes until it paid off as they took an early lead.

Shkodran Mustafi was at fault, giving the ball away under pressure from Arturo Vidal, who then engaged in a swift one-two with Alexis Sanchez, who drove the ball past Marc Andre ter-Stegen with his left boot.

Mustafi was perhaps fortunate to remain on the pitch in the aftermath of the goal as he went straight through the back of Vidal following the ball back to Sanchez, the referee ignoring it as he gave the goal.

It could have been 2-0 soon after if Eduardo Vargas had just got his shot a little lower, watching a right-footed strike from outside the area cannon back off the bar.

If the early goal hadn't given Germany enough reason to stir from their slumber, the rattling woodwork did as they began to pick up some form.

Emre Can went close with an acrobatic effort, firing a half-volley just wide before being heavily involved in the equalising goal.

Having beaten a hostile Chile press inside their own half, Germany shifted the ball to Can who drove 40 yards up the pitch before sliding a perfectly weighted ball in the direction of Jonas Hector's run, Hector laying a pass across for Lars Stindl to tap in.

No winner found after the break

Chile were determined to respond to the equaliser positively and did so as the game got underway after half-time, Alexis Sanchez bending a free-kick just over the bar.

However, with a point apiece all but guaranteeing qualification for the two teams after Cameroon's draw with Australia, neither went crazy in trying to find a winner.

The marauding Mauricio Isla almost caught ter-Stegen out with a cross that sailed narrowly over the bar, whilst Vargas again went close following nice work by Sanchez.

Germany showed their quality too, Stindl forcing the Chilean 'keeper into more than one save as he looked for his brace, whilst Julian Draxler - who grew into the game - began to trouble the South American defence.

Still, no third goal would come and the two teams wound things down to draw 1-1, giving everyone a feeling that they could certainly meet again in the tournament's final.