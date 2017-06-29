Germany 4-1 Mexico: Goretzka leads clinical Germans to Confederations Cup final

Germany will contest the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup final against Chile on Sunday after defeating Mexico 4-1 in their semi-final clash in Sochi.

Leon Goretzka got the ball rolling for the Germans early on by scoring two goals in the opening ten minutes, while Timo Werner and Amin Younes also scored for the World Champions.

Marco Fabian did manage to get a consolation goal back for the Mexicans before the end of the game but it was far too late to cause any problems as the Germans marched on to the final.

Goretzka's brace gave the German's the perfect start

The Germans, as they generally do, started the game brilliantly and scored two goals in the opening ten minutes to really put the Mexicans on the back foot.

The first goal came after a flowing passing move with Benjamin Henrichs playing the killer ball to Goretzka, who calmly curled the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the box to give his side a great start.

It got even better for the Germans when only two minutes later, Goretzka scored his second of the game when Werner this time played a great through ball to the midfielder and he calmly slotted the ball home to leave the Mexicans with a mountain to climb in the game.

It could so easily have been three for the Germans soon after when another pass from Henrichs played Werner in on goal but he saw his shot saved by Guillermo Ochoa, who down well to save the shot with his legs.

The Mexicans missed a number of chances to get back into the game before half-time

After a dominant start to the game though the Germans started sit back and that encouraged the Mexicans to attack and the almost got back in the game when Giovani dos Santos was played in on goal by Javier Hernandez but he saw his shot saved by Marc-Andre Ter Stegan.

The Mexicans had yet another chance a couple of minutes later when Giovani played the ball to Hernandez, who was one on one with Ter Stegan but he put his chipped shot over the bar when he should have done much better.

Therefore at the break, the Germans went in with a two-goal lead but the Mexicans showed some fight up until half-time to show the World Champions that they weren't fully out of the game.

Werner added a third for the Germans before the hour mark

Once again after the break the Germans started well and they should have added to their goal tally when a great through pass from Lars Stindl played Werner in on goal but the striker put his shot just wide of the goal under pressure.

It wasn't a costly miss though as Werner did add a third goal for the Germans soon after when a great passage of play ended with Jonas Hector playing the ball to Werner to put the ball into an empty net.

As they did in the first half though, the Germans took their foot off the pedal and that allowed the Mexicans to come forward and this resulted in Miguel Layún going close to getting a goal back but he was denied by a good save from Ter Stegan.

The Mexicans though continued to come forward and they were very unlucky to not get a goal when a good cross from Hirving Lozano, who came on as a second half subsitute, found Raul Jimenez but the striker's brilliant header came back off the bar.

Fabian got one back for the Mexicans before Younes added a fourth for the Germans as they strolled through to the final

Just as it looked like the Mexicans weren't going to get a goal which was the least they deserved from the game, Fabian, on as a second half substitute, unleashed a brilliant strike from a long way out which flew into the top corner of the net.

The Germans though didn't let that goal faze them as they went straight down the other end and scored yet again when a pass from Emre Can found Younes, who calmly slotted the ball home to end a perfect night for the Germans, while the Mexicans will feel they should have got more from the game after the amount of chances they missed.