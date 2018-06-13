Russia vs Saudi Arabia Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018 opener

There's also an enthralling opening ceremony to look forward to, with Robbie Williams performing for what should be a capacity crowd of 81,000 people. Ronaldo, the Brazilian one, is also expected to make an appearance.

Russia, on the other hand, have lost four of their last six - only scoring more than once on one occasion, a surprising 3-3 draw with Spain. Their warm up matches haven't gone to plan, pundits citing their football as 'boring' following a loss to Austria and draw with Turkey. Russia haven't won a game this year, their last victory coming in October 2017.

Another advantage that the Saudi's have over Russia is that they've tasted victory somewhat recently. Despite having lost their last three, wins over Greece and Algeria in May will have offered them some confidence that they can pick up results at the tournament.

Saudi Arabia did manage to reach the last 16 of the 1994 World Cup, before bowing out of the group stages in three consecutive tournaments thereafter. Not qualifying in 2010 or 2014 was a blow, and they'll be out to return with a win today regardless of the odds. Russia will have taken note of their brave performance in a pre-tournament friendly against Germany, the little-fancied team putting in a good showing and only losing 2-1 to the current World Cup holders.

One opener the Russians did manage to win was in last year's Confederations Cup, as they defeated New Zealand 2-0. However, they couldn't make it through their group, losing their following two group games.

The hosts are fancied to keep the tradition of winning an opening game up, some bookmakers having Saudi Arabia as long as 8/1 to claim three points today. If Russia are to achieve what most fans are hoping for, making the last 16, a win today will be firmly needed. Egypt and Uruguay are the other teams in the group, both of whom are expected to provide a much sterner test than the one they'll face today.

Russia are seeking to avoid the embarrassment of becoming the first hosts to lose the opening game at the World Cup since FIFA shifted from using winners to hosts in the opener back in 2006. When they changed, Germany were hosting and defeated Costa Rica 4-2. South Africa could only manage a 1-1 draw against Mexico in 2010, whilst Brazil shook off a Marcelo own goal to beat Croatia 3-1 in the 2014 opener.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with today's opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia kicking off a month long feast of football, with the world's best 32 teams to face off with their eyes on the prize of a World Cup trophy. We'll see 64 games, countless goals and hopefully some drama. It all begins at the Luzhniki Stadium today, with kick-off at Russia's national stadium set for 4PM here in the UK. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll be with you for every kick.