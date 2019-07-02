Gelson Martins completes permanent move to AS Monaco

Gelson Martins has completed his permanent move from Atletico Madrid to AS Monaco after his hard work helped the red and whites avoid relegation from Ligue 1 last season.

The deal will see the attacking midfielder contracted to Monaco for five years, it is an undisclosed fee after both clubs announced the deal on social media.

Difficult period for Martins

The Portuguese attacker had a difficult time fitting into Diego Simeone's side when he joined from Sporting Lisbon, one year ago.

Martins didn't make it clear whether or not he was open to committing his future to the French side after his six-month loan spell. The team have done a good job to keep a hold of a player who played a big part in stopping an embarrassing relegation.

It has been made clear that the once former champions of France, always had a keen interest in the services of Martins. When speaking to Record in June he said:

"The truth is that Monaco already wanted me to sign before I joined Atletico Madrid. Their interest is well-documented, and as Leonardo Jardim made his return to the touchline, I decided to join Monaco. Over there, it was different. The team was on a bad run, the pressure was great, but I came for playing time and to enjoy myself. It was the best decision that I could have taken."

Although at that point in time he didn't know whether he would be at Monaco or not, he knew he didn't want to return to Madrid.

"They want me to continue, and I don't want to return to Atletico," he added.

What can you expect to see from Martins?

Martins feels he is now more suited to the style of play at Monaco. He came into a side that wasn't playing the best football but that didn't matter to Martins, he was only focused on getting game time.

This season will see a determined and focused player who will be looking to help push Monaco forward and also push his career forward.