Marvin Compper departs Celtic for Duisburg

Marvin Compper has officially left Celtic Football Club, after spending just over a year and a half at the Glasgow side. The German centre half has returned back home to join MSV Duisburg.

Compper only managed to play one competitive match for Celtic but was knocked down several times by all the injuries that occurred during his time at the club. The fans never really managed to see much of him to justify the fee of one million pounds.

He was meant to bring experience and stability to the back line of Celtic. Their defence had taken a huge blow with many of the centre half's not being available halfway through the season due to picking up injuries that would keep them out of play for quite some time. This resulted in him joining Celtic in the January transfer window.

Who are MSV Duisburg?

Duisburg play their league football in Germans 3. Liga ​​​​after being relegated from 2. Bundesliga. They look to strengthen their defence and have made quite the statement by signing an experienced defender who knows his way around the German leagues well after playing with Red Bull Leipzig.

Ivo Grlic, sporting director at Duisburg made a statement when Compper joined.

"With him, we got exactly the experienced centre-back that I really wanted," he said.

"He is the leading player who perfectly compliments our young team with his qualities."

Celtic cuts ties

Compper wasn't the only player to be cut from Celtics roster, after Youssouf Mulumbu had his contract terminated after the club and player came to a mutual agreement.

Both players never seemed to be able to break into the Celtic squad but now look to continue playing even though most players their age now consider retiring.