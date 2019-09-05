Germany vs Netherlands: Both sides look to keep their winning streak going

Their last encounter in March ended up in a dramatic 3-2 win in Amsterdam for the Germans as Nico Schulz found the back of the net during injury time.

As group C stands, Netherlands are currently in third place, six points behind Germany. Should Ronald Koeman's men secure a win tomorrow night, they will put themselves in a better position in the group. Having said that, the Dutch have played one less game than Germany and two less than group leaders, Northern Ireland.

Their rivals hold the second position in the group and are three points behind Northern Ireland.

Team News:

Joaquim Löw will not count on the service of Manchester City's midfielder, Leroy Sane due to a knee ligament injury and Chelsea's Antonio Rüdiger will be out of action too. But perhaps a blessing in disguise will be for under-21s Freiburg forward, Luca Waldschmidt picking up his first cap for Die Mannschaft.

PSV Eindhoven's winger, Steven Bergwijn also picked up an injury and will not feature for Koeman's side, with Justin Kluivert replacing the 21-year-old.

Head to head:

Tomorrow's clash will be their fourth in 11 months with the last three games providing 12 goals in total.

Their previous meeting in 2018 for the Nations League marked a 2-2 draw for both nations.

In October 2018, the Dutch side overcame the Germans in a comfortable 3-0 win.

Despite 100% winning record so far for both sides, neither side presents an impressive defensive record. Germany have kept only four clean sheets in their last 18 games, while the Dutch just three in their last 12 games.

Germany form: WDDWWW

Netherlands form: WDWLWL

Predicted line-ups:

Germany: Neuer, Ginter, Sule, Tah, Kehrer, Kimmich, Kroos, Schulz, Gnabry, Werner, Reus.

Netherlands: Cillessen, Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind, Wijnaldum, De Jong, De Roon, Bergwijn, Depay, Babel.