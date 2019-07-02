Three stars from the UEFA Under-21 Championships

Spain under-21's won their record-equalling fifth European crown on Sunday evening with a 2-1 win over Germany. Two years ago in Poland, Germany beat Spain in the final but this time La Roja gained revenge on their rivals.

The tournament saw a wealth of talent with many already established names performing well, alongside some that might not yet be household names. In years gone by, teams might have looked at a tournament like this to pick up a future star but with many young players now attracting fees in the tens of millions, it's now more of an audition to prove how good you can be.

Several players across multiple teams gave a good account of themselves but here's three of the best.

Dani Olmo

After a loss to Italy in their opening game, Spain went up the gears as the tournament progressed and ended up worthy winners. Fabian Ruiz won the Golden Ball while 2017 Golden Ball winner, Dani Ceballos was equally impressive. However, one of the stories of the tournament was the form of Dinamo Zagreb's, Dani Olmo.

Olmo moved to Zagreb in 2014 after spending time in the academies of both Espanyol and Barcelona. The unusual move has done no harm for his development and he has won four league titles and three Croatian Cups as well as multiple individual honours.

In this tournament, Olmo got three goals and an assist which has answered some questions that bigger clubs may have had of a player in one of the non-fashionable leagues. Last week Barcelona were believed to be interested in the winger and now it looks like Manchester United have also entered the race for one of the players of the tournament.

Gian-Luca Waldschmidt

Waldschmidt had a breakout season, scoring nine goals in the Bundesliga for Freiburg. He only started 16 games and came off the bench 14 times which meant he scored a goal every 191 minutes.

Those numbers earned him the role of leading the line for his country and he certainly didn't let anyone down. He scored one against Denmark, three against Serbia, one against Austria and two against Romania. He also grabbed an assist against the Romanians in the semi-final which left him with seven goals and an assist which was enough to win the Golden Boot.

Waldschmidt's performances in this tournament will no doubt see a number of clubs line up to sign the striker. At 23 years old he is a good age to make the move up but at the moment he is still a Freiburg player and they will either keep a talented goalscorer or receive a fee which has probably doubled over the last month.

George Puscas

Romania emerged as one of the surprises of the tournament, with a lot of the credit due to former Romanian international, Gheorghe Hagi whose academy produced the bulk of the players including his son, Ianis Hagi. While Hagi junior impressed, it was another famous football name in Puscas, no relation to Hungarian legend, Ferenc Puskas.

The tall forward is already a senior international and has scored four goals in eight games for his country. Up against the younger players, he proved to be a real threat and scored four goals in four games as Romania reached the semi-finals.

Puscas spent time at Inter Milan and was a product of their youth team but spent most of his time out on loan. Last season he signed for Palermo but such is their financial difficulties, they are believed to have defaulted on the latest payment so the player will return to Inter before most likely being sold on with Birmingham City among the clubs who are chasing his signature.