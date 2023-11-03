As it happened: 1. FC Union Berlin 0-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

ADVERTISEMENT
Signing off
Union Berlin are languishing third-bottom with six points and don't have much to look forward to.
In midweek, they travel to Napoli in the Champions League, followed by top-of-the-table Leverkusen.
It's not beyond the imagination to see Union losing both of those games in this form.
For Frankfurt, they travel to HJK in Finland and then to Bremen. Everything is looking up for the visitors.
Thank you for tuning in and, until next time, all the best!
Post-match comments
Urs Fischer was, unsurprisingly, deflated and frustrated.
He said that game plans go out the window when a side concedes inside three minutes and then it's an uphill struggle.
His side were chasing the game and whilst they improved in the second half, they had too much to do.
In contrast, Dino Toppmöller is relaxed, light-hearted and even shares a smile or two.
His side were professional, organised and disciplined. They did everything he wanted and more.
Marmoush was faultless and proved the difference in what could have been a tight game.
Frankfurt celebrations
🫶 "3 Tore, 3 Punkte"-Party!
–––––#FCUSGE 0:3 | #SGE
Union support
And that, Unioner, is that.
The stadium sings.
The players are distraught.
Everyone gave so much.
So much heart.
Sod it. Heads up. It'll come. Eisern!!!!
Match summary
The hosts eventually woke up and dominated possession and chances.
David Fofana missed a host of opportunities to bring Union back into the game but goals have been hard to come by for die Eisernen.
Eventually, Ferri sealed the victory for the visitors as Frankfurt moved within one point of Hoffeinheim in sixth and extended their unbeaten run to six games.
With twelve consecutive defeats now in all competitions, a storm is brewing in Köpenick and it is unclear when the clouds will clear.
Unlucky 12
They had chances today but can’t seem to stop the rot.
Fofana was the highlight and Behrens offered a welcome threat but they could not find the goal they’re attack deserved.
Man of the match: Marmoush
Marmoush took the game away from Union within 25 minutes with two well-taken goals brining his tally to a career high, 10 for the season.
Home support
They have been relentless in their support and deserve better than 12 consecutive defeats.
Added time
So close for Union!
Most of the stadium think Union of scored as Fofana slides in the goal he deserves.
But the Referee calls play back for a handball.
It’s all going against Union at the moment.
Goal!
Union pushing for a goal but sliced through the heart.
Ferri picks up a through ball and toe pokes the ball past Rönnow.
Game over.
75’
They have dominated possession and chances but the players still seem to be at odds with eachother.
The tactic seems to be find Behrens or Fofana but the midfielders are getting in eachothers way.
It’s just not going to be Union Berlin’s day again.
Penalty shout
20 to go
Behrens is on the end of a Laïdouni cross but gets his angles wrong when unmarked.
His header is inches wide of the post.
Atmosphere building
Union building momentum here.
Save!
Fofana turns in the box and his shot looks destined for the bottom corner but Trapp gets his fingertips to the ball.
That was special.
Substitution
Hollerbach has struggled and is replaced by Kevin Behrens.
Inside a minute he has a golden chance, but steers Becker’s cross wide from six yards.
55’
Union are still playing 4-3-1-2 formation but struggling to breakdown Frankfurt’s 4-3-2-1.
Half-time
No added time as Union continued to press for a goal but to no avail.
Frankfurt deservedly lead at the break thanks to two well taken goals by in-form Marmoush.
Union on top
Fofana has a chance from the edge of the box but fires over.
Another good opportunity for Union.
35’
End-to-End
A weak effort from Fofana on the edge of the box is followed up by a header against the bar as Union push for a goal.
Easy as you like.
Union defence chasing shadows.
Frankfurt in dreamland!
Goal!
1-0 Frankfurt
Union stunned.
Goal!
what a start!
Kick-off
Frankfurt are in white and Union in their customary red home kit.
Nina Hagen
Nina Hagen’s dulcet tones (Google her) are now being sung by the 22,000 fans in attendance.
”Eisern Union!” Greets the players as they walk out
Pre-match rituals
Nina Hagen.
Eintracht Frankfurt
10 minutes
The fans have been in position for at least an hour and the locals gave the Union side a special rendition of their anthem as they finished their warm-up.
Urs Fischer
Most fan bases would turn on a coach after 11 consecutive defeats but not Union Berlin
Team News: Frankfurt
That leaves Marmoush responsible for leading the line and continuing his goalscoring form.
Team News: Eintracht Frankfurt
🦅🗞️
So starten wir in der Hauptstadt!#SGE | #FCUSGE
Team News: Union Berlin
That means Behrens drops to the bench as Hollerbach and Sheraldo Becker keep their places in the side that lost last week.
Team News: Union Berlin
And the starting XI is in.
Eisern!!!#FCUSGE
The Stadium
Here is the Alten Forsterei in all it's glory.
👋 Gude, @fcunion_en!
A quick look at our hosts’ stadium from outside and by the pitch! 🏟️
🔜 #FCUSGE
Players arriving
Hereinspaziert! 🏡🌤
Autumn has arrived
Fag smoke and grill smoke rising into the sky. There's thousands of chattering Unioner and the terraces of the Alte Försterei are fillling up.
We are the lucky ones. #FCUSGE
Köpenick
Team news coming up next.
Elsewhere in Bundesliga
Before Dortmund face Bayern Munich in the highlight of the wochenende this evening, Hoffenheim welcome Leverkusen, Leipzig travel to Mainz, Freiburg host Monchengladback and Koln play Augsburg.
Atmosphere
The Alten Forsterei is terraced on three sides, making for a wonderful cauldron of noise.
Team news is 15 minutes away but a quick reminder that there is no Rani Khedira for die Eisernen today following his red card last weekend.
Mario Gotze is touch and go for Frankfurt, awaiting a late fitness test.
What is to come
Setting
It is an idyllic setting away from the hustle and bustle of the central streets and is home to Union Berlin.
It's matchday!
It is just over two hours to kick-off and the fans are slowly strolling through the surrounding woodlands of Köpenick to the grand old stadium in the first
Head Coach: Urs Fischer
"We've drawn up a plan for how we want to approach the game and have to push ourselves to the limit for 90 minutes, because Frankfurt are very stable at the moment,” said Union’s head coach Urs Fischer during his regular press conference on Friday afternoon. “They had a few problems at the start of the season, but they've now found their feet. You can clearly see the coach's signature: they are variable in their positional play, have enormous pace on the wings and are dangerous from set pieces. Their strikers are agile and lively, and always get behind the defence."
"We'll do everything we can to win the game and make sure that Union don't win back any of their self-confidence due to a poor opening phase on our part,” said Eintracht coach, Topmöller, meanwhile. “We have to be brutal from the very first minute, we are very well prepared and confident that we can take something with us."
Timings
Elsewhere:
India, 19:30
New York, USA, 10:30
Brazil, 11:30
Head-to-Head
Union lost 4-0 at home and since then have won just three times out of 15 encounters.
However, last time out, Union ran out 2-0 winners at home, thanks to goals from suspended Rani Khedira and German international, Kevin Behrens.
Key player: Eintracht Frankfurt
The Egyptian has scored four goals in his last 240 minutes of action.
Marmoush has completed 90 minutes just twice in the last two seasons but he is not wasting his opportunities this time around.
His two goals against Dortmund came inside the opening 25 minutes and he is already halfway to his highest career goal tally.
Union's defence will need to be alert to Marmoush's fast starts if they are to have any happen of victory.
Key player: Union Berlin
Union's captain often provides the tempo and the width but has scored only twice since September, a brace at home to Braga in the Champions League.
If Union are to have any chance of winning a game, Becker will need to find his shooting boots.
The hosts xG has rarely got above 0.5 all season and they managed just two shots on target last time out.
Desperate times call for heroes... Becker needs to pick up the phone.
Predicted line-up: Eintracht Frankfurt
Grahl; Tuta, Koch, Pacho; Buta, Larsson, Skhiri, Max; Gotze, Chaibi; Marmoush
Predicted line-up: Union Berlin
Ronnow; Bonucci, Knoche, Leite; Trimmel, Laidouni, Kral, Aaronson, Gosens; Becker, Behrens
Team news: Eintracht Frankfurt
Kevin Trapp and Mario Gotze are also in doubt with back issues.
Mehdi Loune and William Pacho complete the injury list.
Team news: Union Berlin
Janik Haberer is suffering with illness and requires a late fitness test.
Danilho Doekhi, Josip Juranovic and Andras Schafer are all confirmed out with injuries.
Officials
He has yet to give out a red card but averages 3 yellow cards per game.
This will be the first time the Referee has officiated Union Berlin
Form guide: Eintracht Frankfurt
Leading the chasing pack for European qualification, Frankfurt are four points off Hoffenheim and full of confidence. Following a 3-1 win away to Hoffenheim in mid-October, Frankfurt have beaten HJK in the Europa Conference League and Victoria Koln in the DFB Pokal, interspersed by a 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the league. The odds for victory against Union are stacked in favour of Frankfurt.
Form guide: Union Berlin
After an unbeaten season at home last year lifted die Eisernen into the Champions League for the first time, this season's form has seen them reach unprecedented lows.
Following 11 consecutive defeats in all competitions, Union find themselves 15th in the Bundesliga, one place above the relegation zone.
In midweek, Union lost to Stuttgart in the DFB Pokal and a week ago, the hosts went down to Werder Bremen as Rani Khedira was sent off. Something has to give for Urs Fischer's side to turnaround this dire streak but it will take an almighty effort to beat Eintracht Frankfurt this afternoon.
Match information
It is always a hostile affair when Union Berlin are at home, cheered on by over 22,000 Unioners in a compact and raucous stadium.
If you ever get the chance, it is a stadium and atmosphere like no other in European football.
