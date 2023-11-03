As it happened: 1. FC Union Berlin 0-3 Eintracht Frankfurt
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - APRIL 04: Morten Thorsby of 1. FC Union Berlin looks dejected after the DFB Cup quarter final match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FC Union Berlin at Deutsche Bank Park on April 4, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

17:25a day ago

News, views and action from around Bundesliga

VAVEL.com will be bringing you all the news, views and action from around Bundesliga this season.

You can check out the latest match reports and analysis right here.

17:23a day ago

Signing off

And that is that from Köpenick.

Union Berlin are languishing third-bottom with six points and don't have much to look forward to.

In midweek, they travel to Napoli in the Champions League, followed by top-of-the-table Leverkusen.

It's not beyond the imagination to see Union losing both of those games in this form.

For Frankfurt, they travel to HJK in Finland and then to Bremen. Everything is looking up for the visitors.

Thank you for tuning in and, until next time, all the best!

17:19a day ago

Post-match comments

After the game, both managers spoke to the media in very different moods.

Urs Fischer was, unsurprisingly, deflated and frustrated.

He said that game plans go out the window when a side concedes inside three minutes and then it's an uphill struggle.

His side were chasing the game and whilst they improved in the second half, they had too much to do.

In contrast, Dino Toppmöller is relaxed, light-hearted and even shares a smile or two.

His side were professional, organised and disciplined. They did everything he wanted and more.

Marmoush was faultless and proved the difference in what could have been a tight game.

16:47a day ago

Frankfurt celebrations

16:47a day ago

Union support

16:46a day ago

Match summary

Frankfurt came flying out of the traps with a brace from star striker, Omar Marmoush as Union were sluggish.

The hosts eventually woke up and dominated possession and chances.

David Fofana missed a host of opportunities to bring Union back into the game but goals have been hard to come by for die Eisernen.

Eventually, Ferri sealed the victory for the visitors as Frankfurt moved within one point of Hoffeinheim in sixth and extended their unbeaten run to six games.

With twelve consecutive defeats now in all competitions, a storm is brewing in Köpenick and it is unclear when the clouds will clear.

16:22a day ago

Unlucky 12

It’s now 12 consecutive defeats in all competitions for Union Berlin.

They had chances today but can’t seem to stop the rot.

Fofana was the highlight and Behrens offered a welcome threat but they could not find the goal they’re attack deserved.

16:21a day ago

Man of the match: Marmoush

With his two goals proving the difference, there is only one obvious man of the match.

Marmoush took the game away from Union within 25 minutes with two well-taken goals brining his tally to a career high, 10 for the season.

16:19a day ago

Home support

Still the Union fans keep singing.

They have been relentless in their support and deserve better than 12 consecutive defeats.

16:18a day ago

Added time

There are four minutes being added to the 90.
16:15a day ago

So close for Union!

It’s nearly 3-1.

Most of the stadium think Union of scored as Fofana slides in the goal he deserves.

But the Referee calls play back for a handball.

It’s all going against Union at the moment.

16:11a day ago

Goal!

It’s 3 and it’s Ferri.

Union pushing for a goal but sliced through the heart.

Ferri picks up a through ball and toe pokes the ball past Rönnow.

Game over.

16:06a day ago

75’

With 15 to go, Union are still struggling to find their rhythm.

They have dominated possession and chances but the players still seem to be at odds with eachother.

The tactic seems to be find Behrens or Fofana but the midfielders are getting in eachothers way.

It’s just not going to be Union Berlin’s day again.

16:01a day ago

Penalty shout

Laidouni and Union fans are calling for a penalty but it would have been soft as the midfielder jumps in to an outstretched leg.
15:57a day ago

20 to go

Union Berlin are still huffing and puffing, the fans are still singing, the drums are still banging and the hosts are so close to celebrating.

Behrens is on the end of a Laïdouni cross but gets his angles wrong when unmarked.

His header is inches wide of the post.

15:48a day ago

Atmosphere building

That has woken up both sets of fans from their half time slumber. 
Union building momentum here.
15:48a day ago

Save!

A spectacular save from Trapp!

Fofana turns in the box and his shot looks destined for the bottom corner but Trapp gets his fingertips to the ball.

That was special.

15:45a day ago

Substitution

It was a matter of time.

Hollerbach has struggled and is replaced by Kevin Behrens.

Inside a minute he has a golden chance, but steers Becker’s cross wide from six yards.

15:40a day ago

55’

10 minutes gone in the second half and no chances of note.

Union are still playing 4-3-1-2 formation but struggling to breakdown Frankfurt’s 4-3-2-1.

15:39a day ago

Apologies

Sorry for any intermittent reporting as a result of unreliable internet signal here in Berlin.
15:38a day ago

Second half.

After a pause for Pyro smoke from Frankfurt fans, we are back underway.
15:19a day ago

Back in 15

Go grab a cup of tea, Bovril, your beverage of choice.

It is cold here and I’m off to warm my hands and find some wifi!

15:18a day ago

Half-time

And that is that.

No added time as Union continued to press for a goal but to no avail.

Frankfurt deservedly lead at the break thanks to two well taken goals by in-form Marmoush.

15:07a day ago

Union on top

40’ gone and Union finally on top.

Fofana has a chance from the edge of the box but fires over.

Another good opportunity for Union.

15:06a day ago

35’

Union building pressure as they control the possession and look for openings but Frankfurt look organised and resolute.
14:54a day ago

End-to-End

20 minutes gone here and Union Berlin have finally woken up.

A weak effort from Fofana on the edge of the box is followed up by a header against the bar as Union push for a goal.

14:45a day ago

Easy as you like.

It’s 2-0 inside 15 minutes as Marmoush taps in a cross from the right.

Union defence chasing shadows.

Frankfurt in dreamland!

14:44a day ago

Goal!

2-0 Frankfurt and it’s Marmoush again!
14:34a day ago

1-0 Frankfurt

Frankfurt won a soft free-kick on the left. The ball fell to in-form Marmoush, who confidently slid the ball past Ronnow from the edge of the box.

Union stunned.

14:33a day ago

Goal!

Inside two minutes, the visitors are ahead!

what a start!

14:33a day ago

Kick-off

With cloud from Frankfurt’s pyro party shrouding the pitch, the game has kicked off to ferocious noise from all sites of Köpenick.

Frankfurt are in white and Union in their customary red home kit.

14:26a day ago

Nina Hagen

The Union fans are bouncing, the flags are waving and the noise is building.

Nina Hagen’s dulcet tones (Google her) are now being sung by the 22,000 fans in attendance.

”Eisern Union!” Greets the players as they walk out

14:25a day ago

Pre-match rituals

With five minutes to go, that means only one thing in Köpenick: 

Nina Hagen.

 

14:25a day ago

Eintracht Frankfurt

The away end is a sea of black as the Frankfurt fans unveil a banner calling on their side to fight.

 

14:23a day ago

10 minutes

Under 10 minutes to Kick-off and the atmosphere here is electric.

The fans have been in position for at least an hour and the locals gave the Union side a special rendition of their anthem as they finished their warm-up.

14:21a day ago

Urs Fischer

An extraordinary reception for Urs Fischer as he makes an appearance on the sidelines.

Most fan bases would turn on a coach after 11 consecutive defeats but not Union Berlin

13:34a day ago

Team News: Frankfurt

The big news for Frankfurt is that Gotze only makes the bench.

That leaves Marmoush responsible for leading the line and continuing his goalscoring form.

13:33a day ago

Team News: Eintracht Frankfurt

13:31a day ago

Team News: Union Berlin

The big news for Union is the return of Chelsea loanee, David Fofana back into the squad and starting line-up after his spat with Coach, Urs Fischer two weeks ago.

That means Behrens drops to the bench as Hollerbach and Sheraldo Becker keep their places in the side that lost last week.

13:30a day ago

Team News: Union Berlin

13:24a day ago

The Stadium

Frankfurt have provided a quick video to bring you closer to the action today.

Here is the Alten Forsterei in all it's glory.

13:23a day ago

Players arriving

13:23a day ago

Autumn has arrived

13:22a day ago

Köpenick

But all eyes here are on Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt as the hosts look to end their 11 game losing streak in front of a sell-out crowd.

Team news coming up next.

13:20a day ago

Elsewhere in Bundesliga

It is a busy day in Germany's top division today as 12 teams are in action.

Before Dortmund face Bayern Munich in the highlight of the wochenende this evening, Hoffenheim welcome Leverkusen, Leipzig travel to Mainz, Freiburg host Monchengladback and Koln play Augsburg.

13:18a day ago

Atmosphere

The Stadium is filling up nicely as the Union and Frankfurt fans take their places in the stands.

The Alten Forsterei is terraced on three sides, making for a wonderful cauldron of noise.

Team news is 15 minutes away but a quick reminder that there is no Rani Khedira for die Eisernen today following his red card last weekend.

Mario Gotze is touch and go for Frankfurt, awaiting a late fitness test.

12:19a day ago

What is to come

We will have all the team news, views, and action from the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei as it happens so stay tuned.
12:18a day ago

Setting

In the South-East corner of Berlin, surrounded by old trees and forest is the not-so-sleepy district of Köpenick. 

It is an idyllic setting away from the hustle and bustle of the central streets and is home to Union Berlin.

12:16a day ago

It's matchday!

Hello and welcome to matchday 10 in the Bundesliga from the German capital!

It is just over two hours to kick-off and the fans are slowly strolling through the surrounding woodlands of Köpenick to the grand old stadium in the first

17:422 days ago

Stay Tuned

We will have live updates right here on VAVEL.com as Union Berlin welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Köpenick.

This is one you will not want to miss as Union look to end their poor form at the hands of in-form Frankfurt.

On paper, the result seems inevitable but fortunately for us, football isn't played on paper.

 

17:372 days ago

Head Coach: Urs Fischer

Whilst the Board has come out in support of Fischer, the Union Head Coach is, inevitably, feeling the pressure. In his pre-match press conference, Fischer told the press:

"We've drawn up a plan for how we want to approach the game and have to push ourselves to the limit for 90 minutes, because Frankfurt are very stable at the moment,” said Union’s head coach Urs Fischer during his regular press conference on Friday afternoon. “They had a few problems at the start of the season, but they've now found their feet. You can clearly see the coach's signature: they are variable in their positional play, have enormous pace on the wings and are dangerous from set pieces. Their strikers are agile and lively, and always get behind the defence."

"We'll do everything we can to win the game and make sure that Union don't win back any of their self-confidence due to a poor opening phase on our part,” said Eintracht coach, Topmöller, meanwhile. “We have to be brutal from the very first minute, we are very well prepared and confident that we can take something with us."

17:322 days ago

TV coverage

In Germany, Sky are showing the game live. There will also be an audio stream on rbb24 Inforadio and rbb24. With Sky Sports UK showing Dortmund vs Bayern Munich after this game, VAVEL.com is the only place you will be able to follow Union Berlin vs Frankfurt as it happens.
17:272 days ago

Timings

Union Berlin vs Frankfurt kick-off is 15:30 local time and 14:30 in the UK. 

Elsewhere:

India, 19:30 

New York, USA, 10:30 

Brazil, 11:30 

17:222 days ago

Head-to-Head

The first meeting between the two clubs was more than twenty years ago. 

Union lost 4-0 at home and since then have won just three times out of 15 encounters.

However, last time out, Union ran out 2-0 winners at home, thanks to goals from suspended Rani Khedira and German international, Kevin Behrens. 

 

17:172 days ago

Key player: Eintracht Frankfurt

If Gotze is fit, and it is a big if, he and his side will be looking to Omar Marmoush for attacking impetus. 

The Egyptian has scored four goals in his last 240 minutes of action.

Marmoush has completed 90 minutes just twice in the last two seasons but he is not wasting his opportunities this time around.

His two goals against Dortmund came inside the opening 25 minutes and he is already halfway to his highest career goal tally.

Union's defence will need to be alert to Marmoush's fast starts if they are to have any happen of victory.

17:122 days ago

Key player: Union Berlin

Sheraldo Becker has led the line and the side throughout this poor run of form.

Union's captain often provides the tempo and the width but has scored only twice since September, a brace at home to Braga in the Champions League.

If Union are to have any chance of winning a game, Becker will need to find his shooting boots. 

The hosts xG has rarely got above 0.5 all season and they managed just two shots on target last time out.

Desperate times call for heroes... Becker needs to pick up the phone. 

17:072 days ago

Predicted line-up: Eintracht Frankfurt

If Gotze does find fitness in time, he will bring a smile to many Frankfurt fans.

Grahl; Tuta, Koch, Pacho; Buta, Larsson, Skhiri, Max; Gotze, Chaibi; Marmoush

17:022 days ago

Predicted line-up: Union Berlin

It is still unclear when Chelsea loanee, David Fofana will be welcomed back into the side after internal issues with Head Coach, Urs Fischer and so it is unlikely the side will change much from last week's defeat:

Ronnow; Bonucci, Knoche, Leite; Trimmel, Laidouni, Kral, Aaronson, Gosens; Becker, Behrens

16:572 days ago

Team news: Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt will have to do without Simon Simoni and Sebastian Rode due to injuries. 

Kevin Trapp and Mario Gotze are also in doubt with back issues.

Mehdi Loune and William Pacho complete the injury list.

16:522 days ago

Team news: Union Berlin

Union Berlin are without Rani Khedira through suspension following his red card against Werder Bremen last weekend. 

Janik Haberer is suffering with illness and requires a late fitness test.

Danilho Doekhi, Josip Juranovic and Andras Schafer are all confirmed out with injuries.

16:472 days ago

Officials

The Referee for this match is Jablonski who has been in charge of four Bundesliga games so far this season.

He has yet to give out a red card but averages 3 yellow cards per game. 

This will be the first time the Referee has officiated Union Berlin

16:422 days ago

Form guide: Eintracht Frankfurt

The visitors travel to the capital in 7th place and a run of five games without defeat.

Leading the chasing pack for European qualification, Frankfurt are four points off Hoffenheim and full of confidence. Following a 3-1 win away to Hoffenheim in mid-October, Frankfurt have beaten HJK in the Europa Conference League and Victoria Koln in the DFB Pokal, interspersed by a 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the league. The odds for victory against Union are stacked in favour of Frankfurt.

16:372 days ago

Form guide: Union Berlin

In recent seasons, Köpenick has been a fortress for Union Berlin.

After an unbeaten season at home last year lifted die Eisernen into the Champions League for the first time, this season's form has seen them reach unprecedented lows.

Following 11 consecutive defeats in all competitions, Union find themselves 15th in the Bundesliga, one place above the relegation zone.

In midweek, Union lost to Stuttgart in the DFB Pokal and a week ago, the hosts went down to Werder Bremen as Rani Khedira was sent off. Something has to give for Urs Fischer's side to turnaround this dire streak but it will take an almighty effort to beat Eintracht Frankfurt this afternoon.

16:322 days ago

Match information

The match will be played at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Köpenick. 

It is always a hostile affair when Union Berlin are at home, cheered on by over 22,000 Unioners in a compact and raucous stadium.

If you ever get the chance, it is a stadium and atmosphere like no other in European football.

16:272 days ago

Stay Tuned

My name is Oscar and I will be your host for this Bundesliga game from the German capital.

You will receive all the pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live, here on VAVEL.

So stay tuned for what will be an enthralling encounter between two sides in very different form. 

16:222 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023/24 Bundesliga tie between Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt live updates!
VAVEL Logo