Bobadilla extends with Augsburg

On Saturday, FC Augsburg announced that they agreed an extension with Raul Bobadilla.

The Paraguayan forward had been contracted until 2018, yet has added a further two years to have deal at the WWK Arena.

Bobadilla joins both Christoph Janker and Jan Moravek in having extended with Augsburg in the last seven days.

Back to fitness, back to form?

Having arrived from FC Basel in 2013, his first season was one that was tough thanks to constant injury. However, his second saw him bounce back with real purpose.

10 goals and four assists helped propel the club into Europe, and when there the forward managed six in seven UEFA Europa League games.

His season has been hit by constant problems with fitness, having battled calf and shoulder injuries to get back and playing with the first-team.

Now back from injury, Bobadilla will be hoping that he can help Manuel Baum's side make steady moves further up the table.

Reuter and Bobadilla have their say

Speaking to the club website when the news was announced, Stefan Reuter said: "Raul knows how good this club is for him and we know how good he is for the club."

The sporting director continued, "Raul is a player who can make the difference and he will continue to add quality to our team."

The striker also gave his on thoughts on the decision to extend, and began by saying: "I'm very happy about the trust that I'm receiving here." He added, "I feel extremely comfortable at this club and in the team and I want to secure many more victories and success here."

Bobadilla concluded, "For now, I just want to get back to full fitness after difficult six months where I was sidelined by injury. I want to get back to helping the team."

