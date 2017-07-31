Hasan Salihamidizic announced as new Bayern Munich Sporting Director

Salihamidizic became a Bundesliga veteran in his time in Germany with Bayern, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg(Source:Alexandra Beier / via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich unveiled their new sporting director today, as Hasan Salihamidizic makes a return to the Bavarian club in the capacity of the club's new director of sport.

The Bosnian spent nine years with the Bavarians and was a part of many successful Bayern teams to conquer the Bundesliga as well as Europe in the 2001-02 season when they won the UEFA Champions League.

Salihamidizic looking forward to the new role

The Bosnian midfielder was a greatly respected figure among his teammates during his time at Bayern and was always highly rated for his committed performances down the wings for the Munich-based club.

He will aim to put the same sort of commitment into his new role. The 40-year-old spoke of his delight at being offered the responsibility and said:"When I was asked if I wanted to I knew immediately that I would".

Salihamidizic further spoke about the sort of work the Bayern board can expect from him, he said:"When I was here as a player I always gave 100 per cent in every training session and every game, and I'll do the same now as the sporting director."

"I'll be available for the players 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I'm really looking forward to the task." says Salihamidizic.

Rummenigge explains Salihamidizic's new role

Speaking to the press today, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed his delight at having Salihamidizic as the club's new sporting director.

He highlighted the Bosnian's time at the club and said: "Hasan knows Bayern well, he was here as a player for several years". Rummenigge then went on to praise Salihamidizic's work-ethic during his time as a player and said: "He's a person I wouldn't have liked to play against because he always worked hard and gave his all".

To further explain the Bosnian's duties in his new role, the Bayern CEO said: "He's a very loyal and he speaks five languages, so he can speak to all of our players. He'll be responsible for football and he'll be the link between the coach and the team and the coach and the club."

Bayern will be hoping that Salihamidizic can improve the club's day to day operations and give guidance to some of the players in the current squad.