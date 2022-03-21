Highlights: Nets 114-106 Jazz in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Key performances
Teams stats
FG%: 54.2% x 44.6%
Rebounds: 48 x 42
Assists: 31 x 19
Steals: 5 x 8
Blocks: 4 x 7
Fouls: 19 x 16
Game over
Timeout on the floor
Jazz sequence
Time on the clock
Illegal screen
Timeout Jazz
From deep
End of 3rd quarter
Jared Butler
Timeout on the floor
Alley-oop
Almost missed both
Timeout Utah
Seth Curry out
Nic Claxton!
Second half begins
Halftime
Kevin Durant
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Timeout on the floor
Denied!
Turnover
End of 1st quarter
Donovan Mitchell
Timeout on the floor
At the buzzer
On rebound
Ball goes up
Jazz starting lineup
Mike's back 🏔#StartingLineup | @Zionsbank pic.twitter.com/4B9X2ZHdRw — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 21, 2022
Jazz update
Nets starters
Starting 5⃣ vs. Utah pic.twitter.com/NgfoYWdv0y — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 21, 2022
Good evening
What time is Nets - Jazz match for NBA?
Argentina: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 PM in SporTV 2
Canada: 7:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM in NBA TV / NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 0:30 PM (Tuesday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Latest games between Nets vs Jazz
Probable lineups of Nets vs Jazz
Utah: Donovan Mitchell, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juancho Hernangomez, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert
Jazz report
Nets report
Joe Harris underwent season-ending ankle surgery in early March.
Ben Simmons (back) and LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) are still sidelined by their injuries. The first one has no timetable to return yet, while the center can be unavailable for the next week or even more.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Nets vs Jazz Live Updates!
Tonight for the NBA, the 8th in the East Brooklyn Nets (37-34) host the Utah Jazz (45-26), currently in 4th in the West.
Both teams are already guaranteed in the post season, at least via play-in, but the Jazz would go directly to playoffs if they began today while Brooklyn is still fighting to enter the Top 6 in their conference.
Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (30 pts), Mike Conley (18 pts, 7 assist.). Do banco: Jordan Clarkson (19 pts, 6 rebotes)