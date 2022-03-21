Highlights: Nets 114-106 Jazz in NBA
Photo: NBA

9:58 PM7 days ago

Key performances

Nets: Kevin Durant (37 pts, 8 assist.), Bruce Brown (22 pts, 7 rebotes, 5 assist.)

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (30 pts), Mike Conley (18 pts, 7 assist.). Do banco: Jordan Clarkson (19 pts, 6 rebotes)

9:52 PM7 days ago

Teams stats

Nets x Jazz

FG%: 54.2% x 44.6%

Rebounds: 48 x 42

Assists: 31 x 19

Steals: 5 x 8

Blocks: 4 x 7

Fouls: 19 x 16

9:49 PM7 days ago

Game over

Nets 114 x 106 Jazz
9:47 PM7 days ago

Timeout on the floor

Nets ahead by eight with 37 seconds left
9:43 PM7 days ago

Jazz sequence

Visiting team goes 15-2, cuts down the difference, but remains far away with little time left on the clock
9:37 PM7 days ago

Time on the clock

3min29s remaining
9:34 PM7 days ago

Illegal screen

Blake Griffin with the offfensive foul over Royce O'Neale
9:30 PM7 days ago

Timeout Jazz

Nets open more than 20. 6 minutes to the end.
9:24 PM7 days ago

From deep

Patty Mills with deep three pointer for the Nets
9:18 PM7 days ago

End of 3rd quarter

Nets with big 16-point lead
9:15 PM7 days ago

Jared Butler

Jazz player gets in the game for the first time and converts five points in two baskets in a row
9:11 PM7 days ago

Timeout on the floor

2min33s left in the 3rd period
9:10 PM7 days ago

Alley-oop

Claxton dunks after high pass from Durant
9:09 PM7 days ago

Almost missed both

Bruce Brown misses the first of two free throws, and the balls goes around the rim for a bit before getting in on the second
9:01 PM7 days ago

Timeout Utah

Brooklyn opens more than 10 ahead
8:55 PM7 days ago

Seth Curry out

Nets player is not coming back to the game, with injury
8:54 PM7 days ago

Nic Claxton!

Center delivers block on defense and then receives from Durant on offense to dunk!
8:51 PM7 days ago

Second half begins

Third quarter in action
8:35 PM7 days ago

Halftime

Brooklyn goes 8-0 and takes over the lead by the end of the first half. Nets 53 x 51 Jazz.
8:34 PM7 days ago

Kevin Durant

Small forward reaches 15 points in the game
8:27 PM7 days ago

Seth Curry

Shooting guard twists his foot badly and keeps limping a bit
8:25 PM7 days ago

Kevin Durant

Nets player converts from the far right corner, on the jumper, for three
8:20 PM7 days ago

Timeout on the floor

Six minutes to halftime
8:19 PM7 days ago

Denied!

Trent Forrest blocks Goran Dragic
8:12 PM7 days ago

Turnover

Blake Griffin delivers bad pass and turns the ball over, in a play that ends up with Juancho Hernangomez dunking on the other side
8:04 PM7 days ago

End of 1st quarter

Jazz lead by 3
7:56 PM7 days ago

Donovan Mitchell

The shooting guard drives fast inside the lane, passes by the defense and converts on beautiful layup shot
7:50 PM7 days ago

Timeout on the floor

Jazz ahead by one
7:46 PM7 days ago

At the buzzer

Dragic hits for three in the last minute of the shot clock
7:45 PM7 days ago

On rebound

Bruce Brown misses from half distance, crabs own rebound and converts on the layup
7:42 PM7 days ago

Ball goes up

Game begins
7:34 PM7 days ago

Jazz starting lineup

7:24 PM7 days ago

Jazz update

Trent Forrest is available.
7:09 PM7 days ago

Nets starters

6:46 PM7 days ago

Good evening

We are at the last weeks of the regular season. The two teams fight for a chance to go directly to the playoffs. Stay tuned with us.
2:48 AM8 days ago

Tune in here Brooklyn Nets-Utah Jazz Live Score

The ball goes up at 7:30pm (ET) in Brooklyn, New York. Do not miss a detail of the match Nets - Jazz live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
2:43 AM8 days ago

Tune in here Nets vs Jazz Live Score

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:38 AM8 days ago

What time is Nets - Jazz match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Clippers vs Raptors on March 21th, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 7:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 PM in SporTV 2

Canada: 7:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM in NBA TV / NBA League Pass

Mexico: 5:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 0:30 PM (Tuesday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 PM in NBA League Pass

2:33 AM8 days ago

Latest games between Nets vs Jazz

The two teams met only once up to now in this season, on February 4th, and the Utah Jazz won at home by 125 x 102.
2:28 AM8 days ago

Probable lineups of Nets vs Jazz

Brooklyn: Goran Dragic, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond

Utah: Donovan Mitchell, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juancho Hernangomez, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert

2:23 AM8 days ago

Jazz report

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Danuel House Jr. (knee), Udoka Azubuike (ankle), Mike Conley (knee) and Trent Forrest (wrist) are all ruled out for the game.
2:18 AM8 days ago

Nets report

Kyrie Irving still can't play in New York because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, so he's out tonight.

Joe Harris underwent season-ending ankle surgery in early March.

Ben Simmons (back) and LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) are still sidelined by their injuries. The first one has no timetable to return yet, while the center can be unavailable for the next week or even more.

2:13 AM8 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Nets vs Jazz Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the 8th in the East Brooklyn Nets (37-34) host the Utah Jazz (45-26), currently in 4th in the West.

Both teams are already guaranteed in the post season, at least via play-in, but the Jazz would go directly to playoffs if they began today while Brooklyn is still fighting to enter the Top 6 in their conference.

