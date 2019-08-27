NWSL International Roundup: UEFA Women's Euro 2021 Qualifiers and Friendlies

The NWSL will go on FIFA break this week, with the exception of one match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit on August 31. While the United States Women’s National Team play two friendlies against Portugal, a total of nine European international players will travel to compete in the 2021 UEFA Women’s European Championship qualifiers and friendlies. Matches start Thursday, August 29 and end Tuesday, September 3. Here are all the international players and the countries they will represent.

2021 UEFA Women’s Euro Qualifiers

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sky Blue FC will send backup goalkeeper DiDi Haračić to Bosnia and Herzegovina who will compete against Georgia and Malta. Bosnia and Herzegovina will host Georgia first in the city of Zenica on August 30. Then will host Malta in Sarajevo on Tuesday, September 3. The eastern European country finds themselves in Group B with Italy, Denmark, Israel, Malta, and Georgia.

Iceland

Iceland have called up a pair of NWSL players. Midfielders Dagny Brynjarsdóttir from Portland Thorns FC and from Utah Royals FC Gunnhildur Jonsdóttir. Hungry will be first on the schedule on August 29 then Slovakia on September 2. Both matches will be held in Reykjavík, Iceland. The Nordic island country is in Group F with Sweden, Hungary, Slovakia, and Latvia.

Republic of Ireland

Ireland have called up North Carolina Courage midfielder Denise O’Sullivan for one qualifying match against Montenegro. O’Sullivan missed Ireland’s last call-up against the USWNT due to the Courage not releasing her. The midfielder will make her return to Dublin, Ireland to host Montenegro on Tuesday, September 3. Ireland is in Group I with Germany, Ukraine, Greece, and Montenegro.

Republic of Ireland and North Carolina Courage midfielder Denise O'Sullivan. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Scotland

Coming off a disappointing result at the FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup, Scotland are looking to rebound in their first qualifying match. Utah Royals FC defender Rachel Corsie and Orlando Pride forward Claire Emslie make their return to the Scotland squad. Team captain Rachel Corsie and Scotland host Cyprus on August 30 in Edinburgh. Scotland are in Group E with Finland, Portugal, Albania, and Cyprus.

Scotland WNT and Orlando Pride forward Claire Emslie (Photo by Marianna Massey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Switzerland

Switzerland have called up Portland Thorns FC forward Ana Crnogorčević for one qualifying match against Lithuania. Schaffhausen, Switzerland will host the match on Tuesday, September 3. Switzerland will try to make amends for failing to qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Crnogorčević and Switzerland are in Group H with Belgium, Romania, Croatia, and Lithuania.

UEFA Friendlies

England

Forwards Rachel Daly from the Houston Dash and Jodie Taylor from Reign FC will return to England National Team. England will travel to Belgium and Norway for two friendly matches. First England will travel to Belgium on August 29th then will travel to Norway on September 3.

England and Houston Dash player Rachel Daly. (Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

Defender Theresa Nielsen of Reign FC was not called up for Denmark’s two qualifying matches against Malta and at Israel. The 33-year-old defender has five goals in 128 caps for Denmark. Nielsen’s Reign FC teammate Celia Jiménez was not called up for Spain’s friendly against France. Jiménez has 24 caps and zero goals for Spain.

