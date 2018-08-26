Daria Kasatkina will be delighted with how she escaped from the brink today | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

WTA

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against risin...

US Open first round preview: Rafael Nadal vs David Ferrer

US Open first round preview: Rafael Nadal vs David Ferrer

Nadal and Ferrer face off for the 31st time on Monday, with Nadal looking to start his quest for a fourth US Open title and Ferrer in action at the tournament for the final time.

oliver-dickson-jefford
Oliver Dickson Jefford

World number one and defending US Open champion Rafael Nadal starts his campaign for a fourth title on Monday evening, with fellow Spaniard and former world number three David Ferrer his opponent, in what will be Ferrer’s final appearance at the tournament.

The pair, who are good friends off court, have played each other 30 times in their career, with Nadal comfortably leading the head to head 24-6. Ferrer has, however, pushed his compatriot several times in the past, though has not been in good form throughout this season.

This match will opening the tournament’s first night session of the year on the Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the winner facing Vasek Pospisil or Lukas Lacko in the second round.

US Open build up

After injury issues earlier on this season, Nadal has been in superb form this year, and came into the hard court summer fresh off a run to the last four at Wimbledon. The world number one started his preparation at the Rogers Cup in Canada, where tight victories over the likes of Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic saw him reach the final, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the title for a fourth time. Nadal then withdrew from the Western and Southern Open as a precaution, though seems injury free ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.

Nadal captured his 80th career title at the Rogers Cup this summer (Getty Images/Vaughn Ridley)
Nadal captured his 80th career title at the Rogers Cup this summer (Getty Images/Vaughn Ridley)

After having been near the top of the game for so long, Ferrer has struggled over the past 18 months, and has picked up only nine wins all season; he has fallen down to 148th in the rankings. Like his first round opponent, he started his US Open preparation at the Rogers Cup, where he fell in straight sets to Bradley Klahn, and then fell to another straight sets defeat at the Western and Southern Open to Benoit Paire, picking up just four games in that loss. He is seriously lacking in form coming into this encounter.

Analysis

There is no doubting that of the two, it is Nadal who is the more powerful and aggressive, and the defending champion will look to build on this advantage throughout the match. Nadal will undoubtedly look to attack Ferrer’s serve and push his fellow Spaniard around the court, and may look to come in to the net to try and finish points off, as Ferrer could be tricky to break down if he his playing. Ferrer’s main challenge in this match will be to try and stop Nadal dictating the early stages of the rallies, and try to create space to start to get Nadal moving around the court.

Ferrer will look to provide a strong defence to try and nullify Nadal's aggression (Getty Images/TF Images)
Ferrer will look to provide a strong defence to try and nullify Nadal's aggression (Getty Images/TF Images)

As previously mentioned, Ferrer’s serve will be attacked frequently if it fall in Nadal’s striking zone, particularly on the forehand side, so he will need a high first serve percentage. Naturally, like all players, he must try to avoid Nadal’s forehand as much as possible, though may also struggle to cause struggle on the world number one’s backhand side, which is now a much bigger weapon than it used to be. Meanwhile, Nadal must be careful with his point construction, as he may allow Ferrer back into rallies if he plays any balls short.

Assessment

This will undoubtedly be an emotional occasion for both men, considering this is Ferrer’s final appearance at the tournament, and the friendship the two share. However, it unfortunately seems unlikely that this will be too much of a contest, with Nadal likely to win this with some ease.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal in straight sets

 

VAVEL Logo

    Tennis News

    ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

    3 days ago

    WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

    5 days ago

    ATP Weekly Update week 37: France to go for back-to-back Davis Cup title against Croatia

    9 days ago

    Maria Sharapova to miss the rest of the 2018 season

    9 days ago

    Davis Cup: Cameron Norrie obliterates Uzbekistan's Sanjay Fayziev to secure seeding for Great Britain

    11 days ago

    Davis Cup: Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot restore Great Britain's advantage in clash with Uzbekistan

    12 days ago

    Davis Cup: Uzbekistan's Jurabek Karimov stuns Cameron Norrie to level the tie with Great Britain

    13 days ago

    Davis Cup: Dan Evans claims scalp for Great Britain over Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin

    13 days ago

    Davis Cup Great Britain vs. Uzbekistan preview: Cameron Norrie to spearhead Great Britain against confident Denis Istomin

    14 days ago

    Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith urges tournaments to give more clarity to players over coaching rule

    14 days ago

    Naomi Osaka set to sign record-breaking Adidas deal

    15 days ago