Citi Open: Wins for Stefanos Tsitsipas, Caty McNally highlight quarterfinal action

Top seed Stefanos Tsitspas and Nick Kyrgios set up an intriguing semifinal at the Citi Open on friday, with the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Caty McNally, and Camila Giorgi also all progressing to the last four in Washington.

Tsitsipas, who is guaranteed to be in the top five of the rankings once the tournament is over, was caught in a tight first set against tenth seed Benoit Paire, though broke late on to take it 7-5, and then bageled the Frenchman in the second set to win 7-5, 6-0 and reach his first semifinal since Rome in May. The Greek will next face Kyrgios, who he played doubles with earlier this week. The Austrian dropped just six games in a convincing 6-3, 6-3 win against lucky loser Norbert Gombos to progress.

Peter Gowojczyk in action during the last eight (Getty Images/Mitchell Layton)

Meanwhile, in the only quarterfinal to go with the seedings, third seed Daniil Medvedev saw off sixth seed Marin Cilic to reach his first semifinal since Queens. The Russian needed just one break to take the first set, and then edged out a tight second set tiebreak to reach the last four without facing a break point in a 6-4, 7-6(7) victory.. Lucky loser Peter Gowojczyk is up next for Medvedev, with the German battling past 13th seed Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the last four, after having previously beaten the likes of Milos Raonic and Alex De Minaur.

In the women’s draw the final seed left fell, with fourth seed Hsieh-Su Wei falling to American wildcard Caty McNally. Just 17 years of age, McNally dropped serve twice, but broke the fourth seed five times on her way to a convincing 6-4, 6-3 victory. McNally, a wildcard into the tournament, will next face Camila Giorgi in the last four. The Italian crushed Zarina Diyas 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals despite a tricky season so far.

Camila Giorgi in action (Getty Images/Mitchell Layton)

In an-all American battle, Jessica Pegula saw off Lauren Davis to reach the last four. Davis came into this encounter in better form this season and had beaten third seed Sofia Kenin in the second round, though Pegula broke twice in the opening set to take it, and after one break apiece in the second set claimed it in a dominant tiebreak, sealing a 6-2, 7-6(2) victory to set up a semifinal meeting against Anna Kalinskaya. The Russian qualified to make the main draw, and overcame Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the last four.