Brisbane International: Barty, Pliskova leads impressive field

Boasting a field which consists of the world’s top three players, the Brisbane International has always been a site for the top players to start their season. Home favourite and world number one Ashleigh Barty headlines the tournament alongside fellow Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka and second-ranked defending champion Karolina Pliskova.

In addition, 2018 champion Elina Svitolina will be hungry for another title after suffering an opening-round exit in her title defence campaign this year. There are six top-10 players in the entry list, being one of the most decorated tournaments of the season. Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens will also start their season in Brisbane and will be up against some of the most dangerous players on tour.

Elina Svitolina won the title in 2018, but was defeated in the opening round this year | Photo: Bradley Kanaris

Johanna Konta and Madison Keys, who met in the first round this year, round up the seeded players. Amongst those unseeded would be former world number one Angelique Kerber and Sloane Stephens, who will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2019 season.

A couple of the most improved players on the tour in 2019 will be hoping to consolidate their success in the new season, with Sofia Kenin, Alison Riske, and Karolina Muchova joining the field. Making their main draw debuts in Brisbane would also be Dayana Yastremska and Maria Sakkari.

Donna Vekic will be defending semifinal points in Brisbane after a stellar campaign this year, with 2019 quarterfinalists Anett Kontaveit and Anastasija Sevastova being dangerous floaters in the draw as well. Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins will also be back in Brisbane with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova being the last direct entries.

The four wildcards were also handed out respectively to former number ones Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams, home favourites Samantha Stosur and Ajla Tomljanovic. The Russian returns to Brisbane for the first time since her 2015 triumph while the American will make her long-awaited debut in this tournament.