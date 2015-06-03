Luke Parkin extends Leeds contract

Leeds United youngster Luke Parkin is set to sign a new one-year deal with the club, which will see him stay at the Yorkshire side until atleast 2016.

Having turned professional back in March 2013, Parkin, who joined the Leeds academy at the age of seven, will sign his new contract in time for the side's return to pre-season training this summer.

The 19-year-old has yet to feature for the first team despite playing 27 times for the Under-21s, scoring on nine occassions.

Alex Purver, another Leeds United academy graduate, has also signed a new contract with the Uwe Rosler's side.

Second year scholars Frank Mulhern, Tom Lyman and Bailey Peacock-Farrell have all followed in Parkin's footsteps by signing professional deals.

Parkin will link up with new Leeds United boss Uwe Rosler when the players return for their pre-season training in a few weeks time.

The German was appointed the new head coach at Elland Road in late May on a two-year deal after replacing Neil Redfearn.