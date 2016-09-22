Jürgen Klopp says Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge should be fit for Hull City clash

Jürgen Klopp hopes that Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will be available for the visit of Hull City on Saturday despite missing "three days" of training earlier this week.

The Reds boss rotated his squad by making seven changes for their 3-0 win at Derby County in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, with Sturridge among those absent from the squad.

Klopp revealed that Sturridge, who returned to training at Melwood on Wednesday, should be back in contention when they go head-to-head with the Tigers at Anfield looking to record a third straight Premier League victory.

The striker's last few seasons have been ravaged by injuries, though Sturridge appears to now be benefitting from a challenging pre-season schedule with the No.15 at his highest level of fitness and arguably even his best form since the 2013-14 campaign.

He also explained that midfielders Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum, who watched from the stands at Derby, were precautionarily left out but will be back at the weekend.

Klopp: Line-up - Hull will depend on who comes through training unscathed

Klopp told journalists in his pre-match press conference that although the duo were not in the squad, they "will be ready" to face Mike Phelan's side because "they trained yesterday [Wednesday] completely normal."

He revealed that Sturridge had "something like a final test yesterday" which meant he had "three days without training" but insisted he "should" be back in full training "today."

"It depends on the training," continued Klopp, when asked if the England international would be fit, saying that it is "not only [about] being part of the training" but suggesting he thinks Sturridge will be fit and they "will see."

The German further added that "all of the other players trained all of the time" despite having "little issues" as he revealed that Wijnaldum sustained "a knock on his knee" which meant it was "swollen."

But he reassured that it was "not a risk" and he was simply "not at 100 per cent for the Derby game", insisting: "He was not in the squad, but trained on the day."

Klopp admitted that it was the "same" situation with Lallana, who he said "felt the intensity of the last games a little bit" and so there was "no reason to try anything with him" and suggested it made more sense to rest him.

"He was not in the squad, but trained," said Klopp, who said that it was "different" for Sturridge who had "a few issues" after their win over Chelsea last Friday and "didn't train" but "trained yesterday."

The manager hinted that he has not yet begin to make decisions on who will start against Hull, referring to the "two days" of training they have until Saturday in which they "will see who will train all of the time and is ready for the game", as well as acknowledging that they have "no problems" with "the other players from the bench."

Gomez still has "a little way to go" says Klopp

Klopp was also asked to provide an update on defender Joe Gomez, who has yet to feature - or even train - under Klopp since he came into the club last October.

The teenager suffered a serious knee injury while in action for England Under-21s and in the summer suffered an achilles tendon problem which delayed his comeback.

Gomez could now be back in training within the next month, although no official timeframe has been placed on his recovery after such a lengthy lay-off.

Klopp insisted that Gomez's situation is currently "good" although he is not yet back in "team training", insisting that "everything that he is doing at the moment, he is doing without problems."

He said that is good for the player and the club, but acknowledged that "of course" Gomez still "has a little way to go" before his long-awaited return.