Liverpool vs Hull City Preview: Reds looking to continue fine form

Liverpool return to Premier League action, following a successful week in the League Cup, where they eased through to the fourth round by beating Derby County 3-0.

Jürgen Klopp opted to make seven changes to the side that beat Chelsea last week, but the Reds fine form continued with Loris Karius being handed his debut and Ragnar Klavan scoring his first goal for the club.

Hull City will join Liverpool in the fourth round of the League Cup after they managed to beat a struggling Stoke City side to book their place into the next round.

Both sides have had a fairly successful start to the season and both will be looking to continue to climb the table.

Team news

Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum were completely left out of the squad in midweek, having been rested and both are expected to return.

Daniel Sturridge was brought off in the game against Chelsea and did not feature against Derby, but still remains a fitness doubt.

Jake Livermore was sent off during Hull’s last league game, but is available after serving his suspension.

Club record signing Ryan Mason made his debut during the midweek cup match and is now looking to earn his first league start for his new club.

The opposition

Hull City looked like they were doomed this season after an underwhelming transfer window and ex-manager Steve Bruce leaving the club just weeks before the start of the new season.

The newly promoted side were one of the favourites to go down, but caretaker manager Mike Phelan has done well in earning his side seven points in five games and beating champions Leicester City on the opening day of the season.

The Tigers are only three points behind Liverpool going into the game at Anfield and will have the chance to leapfrog the Reds.

Head-to-head

The Reds have never lost against Hull in any competition when the game has been played at Anfield, winning eight times and drawing once.

The last time the Tigers were in the Premier League, they managed to draw and beat the Reds, whilst keeping a clean sheet in both games.

The Reds have failed to keep a clean sheet all season, but have only lost one of their last 14 league games at Anfield.