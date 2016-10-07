Liverpool FC International Watch: Coutinho and Firmino both score for Brazil in Bolivia thrashing

Liverpool pair Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino both scored for Brazil in their 5-0 thrashing of Bolivia in the early hours of Friday morning.

Coutinho started alongside Neymar and Manchester City summer signing Gabriel Jesus at the Arena das Dunas in Natal and found himself on the scoresheet after just 25 minutes.

With Barcelona's Neymar having already opened the scoring, Coutinho poked into the far bottom corner inside a congested penalty box after Giuliano's cut-back.

Brazil were 4-0 up by half-time, former Chelsea left-back Filipe Luis and Gabriel Jesus adding to their advantage, before Firmino was introduced for Neymar in the second-half.

It didn't take long for the forward to make an impact, rising highest to meet Coutinho's corner kick and head in a fifth to complete the scoring for a routine victory.

The win leaves the Selecao - who have a 100 per-cent record after three games under manager Tite - second of 10 teams in the South American qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup.

Reds in action across the continents

Coutinho is expected to feature, while Firmino could also get a lengthier outing, when Brazil take on Venezuela in Merida in another qualifier on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Simon Mignolet and Divock Origi will hope to feature for Roberto Martinez's Belgium as they take on Bosnia & Herzegovina in a World Cup qualifier on Friday evening.

Georginio Wijnaldum could also be in action as Netherlands face Belarus in a qualifier of their own on home soil, while Ragnar Klavan will captain Estonia in a winnable fixture against Gibraltar.

Of the Reds' notable youngsters, Marko Grujic's Serbia Under-21s face Republic of Ireland in Waterford in an U21 Championship qualifier and Ovie Ejaria and Trent Alexander-Arnold's England U20s and U19s face Germany U20s and Croatia U19s respectively.

Of those who have already featured this week, Ryan Fulton played the full 90 minutes but couldn't prevent Scotland U21s slipping to a 2-0 defeat to Iceland in Reykjavik.

Ejaria was an unused substitute as England U20s got off to a winning start in the Four Nations Tournament with a 2-0 win over Netherlands in Oldham.