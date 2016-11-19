Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: Gunners' player ratings from late draw

Arsenal came into this game feeling the need to get rid of a curse, a mixture of things that have caused somewhat of a downfall for Arsenal in recent years; Manchester United, Jose Mourinho and the month of November.

It's safe to say that Arsenal and Arsene Wenger's record against both United at Old Trafford and Mourinho isn't the best. However they managed to come away with a 1-1 draw from a game in which many of the players were far from their best.

Goalkeeper and defence

Petr Cech - 7: The imposing goalkeeper has had a few nervy moments this season with fans fearing his best days are behind him. However he was at his best in the draw with Man United, as he kept his side in the game. He made a brilliant save to deny Juan Mata in the first half, getting a strong left hand down to a low shot from the Spaniard who ultimately scored in the second half. Cech then made a fine finger tip save in the second half to deny Anthony Martial in what was a solid all around display against his former manager.

Carl Jenkinson - 6: The full-back was making his first league apperance for Arsenal in over two years and did himself no harm with a decent display coming in for the injured Hector Bellerin. He didn't let Martial get the better of him and did his job defensively quite well for a player whose days at Arsenal seemed up. He's definitely no Bellerin though.

Shkodran Mustafi - 6: Man United struggled to break the Gunners down and Mustafi continued what has a been a fine start to his career in North London with a solid performance at the back. It wasn't his best display since joining the club, and had one nervy moment where he dived in, allowing United to have a shot on goal. Apart from that it was a relatively easy afternoon for the German.

Laurent Koscielny - 7: Another solid performance from Arsenal's ever reliant Frenchman. He didn't have much to do at the back, but when he did he didn't put a foot wrong as he captained his side to a draw at Old Trafford.

Nacho Monreal - 5: For a man that came into the game off the back of his first international goal for Spain, it was a rather worrying performance from Monreal whose form has dropped off this season. Antonio Valencia constantly got the better of him down the right hand side, something that will concern Wenger ahead of PSG in the Champions League in midweek. Also had a penalty scare involving Valencia too which wasn't given.

Midfield

Francis Coquelin - 6: In a game as big as this one away from home, you would have expected Coquelin to have a much larger impact on the match. However he was far from his best as the Arsenal midfield really struggled to control the game and win back possession. The holding player can still be relied upon and will probably have his part to play against PSG, but he'll have to improve with Granit Xhaka waiting in the wings.

Mohamed Elneny - 5: No Santi Cazorla I think it is safe to say. The Gunners have really missed the Spaniard since his injury, and over the past couple of games that has been clear. Elneny, like Coquelin, was far from his best, as he struggled to string passes together and move defence into attack quick enough for Arsenal to pose a threat. He's been a good squad player for the team, but nothing more it would seem. It was a bit of a surprise to see him start, and he was brought off after 73 minutes for Olivier Giroud.

Forward line

Aaron Ramsey - 4: Some might think the rating is harsh, but Ramsey showed little to display why he should be in the Arsenal starting line-up. He had a fantastic Euros campaign but has since struggled with injury, and coming back into the team in a wide position really didn't help him. He was virtually non-existent in the second half and didn't really get on the ball. When he did, he always seemed to give it away. Much improvement needed from the Welshman. Him getting a chance in the middle of the park would be a good thing to see though.

Mesut Ozil - 5: Probably Ozil's least efficient game in a long time. He's been brilliant in front of goal this season, and as always exceptional at creating chances. However against United he did neither. He failed to get on the ball enough times to really hurt the opposition and that was reflected in the lack of chances the Gunners made. An off day for the German, but some may still be worried about the fact he sometimes goes missing in the bigger matches.

Theo Walcott - 5: Like Arsenal's other winger Ramsey, Walcott failed to get on the ball enough to hurt the United defence which was far from full strength. He didn't have any chances and he failed to create one for his team mates too, in what was a frustrating performance from one of Arsenal's best players this season. His lack of intent was a concern and it really hindered the Gunners in this game.

Alexis Sanchez - 5: Like the rest of the forward line his performance was quite disappointing and it was perhaps one of his worst in an Arsenal shirt. He played for Chile in midweek despite an injury scare a couple of days before, and that perhaps had an effect on his performance. He was very isolated up front on his own and often had to drop deep in order to receive the ball. However when he moved into a wider position he looked a much larger threat.

Substitutes

Olivier Giroud - 7: The Frenchman yet again had a brilliant impact off the bench and is showing why he perhaps deserves to start again. You could tell Giroud was what was missing today and he showed that by scoring Arsenal's late equaliser with a brilliant towering header at the back post. It summed Giroud up, and out of no where he rescued a point for the Gunners.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7: Unlike Arsenal's last fixture in the draw with Spurs, Oxlade-Chamberlain came off the bench and put in a performance we should see from him more often. He only had seven minutes to make an impact, but he made use of that time by showing an attacking intent which hadn't been there before. He was able to beat Marcus Rashford for pace and then deliver a brilliant cross for the equaliser.

Granit Xhaka - N/A: Xhaka came on three minutes before Chamberlain but didn't have much time to make an impact on the game aside from picking up what seems like a regulation yellow card for the Swiss international. Quite unlucky not to have been playing from the start however.