Henry agrees short-term deal with PSG

French international Amandine Henry, who spent seven years with Olympique Lyonnaise has signed a three month contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Vrai bleu

Having come through the Clairefontaine Academy, Henry made her a name for herself at Lyon; an evergreen in the all-conquering team. A dependable presence in defensive midfield, Henry went from strength to strength becoming recognised on the international stage, linking up with many of her OL teammates as she donned the familiar Bleu shirt.

Her nine years with Les Fenottes were jam-packed with silverware and she had the honour of lifting the Division 1 Féminine title every season she played as well as amassing six winners medals from the Coupe de France.

Playing for one of the most lauded teams in the world, Henry featured in every UEFA Women’s Champions League final Lyon have featured in to date, playing every minute of their three wins (2010-11, 2011-12, 2015-16) as well as their two final losses (2009-10, 2012-13), Amandine one of the three Lyonnaises to miss their penalties in the 2009-10 shoot-out against Turbine Potsdam.

Having started her [youth] career at OSM Lomme at the tender age of six, Henry was deeply entrenched in French football, never having played outside of her homeland before she opted for a change and a challenge. The 2015-16 UWCL final her last game for OL before packing her bags and heading for the US and the NWSL to join up with title-favourites, Portland Thorns.

Whilst on the pitch her impact with the Thorns may not have been all Henry wanted as she struggled with injuries at the start of her tenure, there is no doubt she continued to grow and nurture her game in North America, focusing on tertiary qualities in the French game.

Les Parisiens, Les Bleues

Given how familiar Henry is to those in France as Lyon player her decision to join PSG – even on such a short basis – has surprised fans from both sides, although Henry will be able to link-up with former Lyon (now current PSG) manager Patrice Lair and add extra strength to a side that has become all too familiar with coming up short to OL.

The move will also allow the international to keep her game at the highest level as she (and her Bleu teammates) prepare for the 2017 Euros, Henry has been a core player for France over the years and doesn’t look set to miss out under new boss, Olivier Echouafni.