Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho reportedly ready to decide future this week

Mamadou Sakho's future could be decided within the coming days, if reports are to be believed, with several clubs showing an interest in the Liverpool outcast.

It has long been known that the Frenchman has no part to play at Anfield under Jürgen Klopp after a tumultuous last nine months that left him in exile with the club's Under-23s.

The Reds are keen to offload the defender in the January transfer window, demanding £20 million for him, and some reports have indicated Sakho could choose his next club by the end of this week.

Swansea City are the latest club understood to be showing interest, while Sevilla and Galatasaray have previously inquired about the structure of any deal for Sakho.

Another Premier League club, and Liverpool's EFL Cup semi-final opponents, Southampton, have been linked - but haven't made official contact over any deal. Their centre-back captain Jose Fonte handed in a transfer request only last week.

Clubs across Europe have been linked but the 26-year-old is believed to prefer a switch to another top-flight club in England, despite having turned down loan moves to Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion in the summer against the advice of Klopp.

Sakho is thought to be considering his options with Swansea, under new management in Paul Clement, one potential destination and Liverpool have made it clear they will not accept any loan offers.

They believe that a permanent sale would suit both parties best, with Sakho having not played for the Reds' first-team since an emphatic 4-0 defeat of Everton at Anfield last April.

Reds looking to permanently offload Sakho

A UEFA drugs ban immediately followed and though he was eventually cleared of the charges, having already missed the Europa League final and Euro 2016 in his homeland, Sakho angered Klopp with his misconduct on their pre-season tour of the United States.

The defender was injured and couldn't take part in any of their friendlies, but travelled to continue his rehabilitation.

But causing the squad's flight to America to be delayed by turning up late, as well as his tardiness for a team meal and his failure to turn up to a recovery session led Klopp to dismiss him early.

Upon their return to Merseyside, Sakho was uninvolved at the start of the Premier League season with Klopp insistent that he simply wasn't fit enough, rather than citing the off-field issues between the pair.

At odds with his manager's comments, Sakho took to Snapchat in the early hours of one September morning to declare that everything being said in the public about his situation was wrong and that the truth would come out.

But that rant only led to Klopp categorically ending his Liverpool career, as the France international hasn't returned to the senior set-up once and there is seemingly no way to mend their broken relationship.

Sakho, having initially refused to leave Merseyside in the summer, has since accepted that his future lies elsewhere - though any move depends on whether any of his potential suitors meet Liverpool's valuation of the player.

Despite his lengthy absence, the Reds remain confident they can earn a good figure for the former Paris Saint-Germain captain, whose contract at the club runs until 2020 having only signed a new long-term deal in September 2015.