Toulouse 0-0 Rennes: ten-man hosts hold on for draw

Rennes were unable to increase the distance between themselves and Toulouse when they couldn't make the extra man count in a scoreless draw.

Despite Alexis Blin's exit just after the hour mark, les rouges et noirs were unable to make their dominance count on the scoreboard.

However, this wasn't an unpredictable result for Christian Gourcuff's side as this is their twelfth draw in Ligue 1 this season.

Toulouse remain midtable with only three points separating themselves in 11th from 15th.

Equal half results in parity at the break

After a slow start, the game finally brought some action after 10 minutes when Sanjin Prcic's flicked header narrowly went over the bar.

Rennes left-back Ludovic Baal had to be replaced two minutes later after he picked up what appeared to be a groin injury and was replaced by Mexer with Bensebaini replacing the subbed man.

Toulouse could have taken the lead but for an excellent last-gasp interception by Joris Gnagnon on Andy Delort who was setting himself to shoot.

At the other end, Wesley Saïd had better luck with his one-on-one opportunity but was denied by the quick feet of Mauro Goicoechea.

Just before the break, Toulouse had their best chance of the game when Christopher Jullien's free header narrowly avoided the left post.

Red card the only talking point of the half

The second half, like the first, experienced a lull from the off with not much in the way of chances - only a feeble Gnagnon header being the best opportunity.

The big event and feistiness the game was needing duly arrived on the 62nd minute when Jullien was sent off for a second bookable offence after fouling Benjamin André.

At the very end of the game, a late Rennes corner almost resulted in a late grab for the win but the Toulouse rear guard were able to screen powerful efforts at goal.

After a two week break, both teams will return to league business with Rennes hosting Olympique Lyonnais at Roazhon Park, while Toulouse travel to Montpellier.