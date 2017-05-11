Division 1 Féminine - Week 21 Preview: Race heats up for Champions League spot

A more than emphatic 9-0 win against Soyaux was enough for Olympique Lyon to become champions of Division 1 Féminine on Monday with two game weeks left to conclude the season. The hunt for the second UEFA Women's Champions League spot isn’t over, with Montpellier and Paris Saint-Germain still in the running to grab the place.

At the opposite end of the table, there are mathematically five teams that could still face the dreaded drop. Metz and Bordeaux sit in the relegation places at the moment, but that could easily chance within the next two weeks.

Montpellier vs Soyaux

Champions League seekers Montpellier will look to get the all-important three points in their quest for the second place spot. They host Soyaux, who come off the back of a 9-0 defeat against the champions Lyon, respectively. The visitors are sitting in the middle of the pack, and this is unlikely to change – they’re too far off to fight for a top two place, and cannot get relegated.

The teams last met in mid-December where Montpellier came out on top with a 2-0 victory. Sofia Jakobsson scored in that match, but unfortunately she’ll not be able to help her team out this time round due to an ACL injury she picked up earlier this year. Despite her absence, Montpellier have scored 22 goals in their past five games – they’ll need to continue to replicate these performances if they want to get that Champions league spot.

Montpellier will be the favourites to win this match, and with them being one point above PSG, it’s their second place to lose. Three points will be massive for the home side as it will take them one step closer towards a second place finish. Soyaux will be playing for pride; a win here would help them to maintain their spot, and possibly reach fifth.

Olympique Lyonnais vs PSG

One of the most exciting and influential matches of the game week sees title winners Lyon host third place PSG, who are looking to grab the second place over Montpellier. If PSG register a loss in this match, and La Paillade win their match against Soyaux, it will be the first time since 2013 that PSG haven’t made the Champions League – that is, of course, if they fail to beat Lyon in the final for this year’s competition; this match will be repeated on the 1st June when the 2017 Champions League final takes place, making this match even tastier.

Lyon’s winners’ status won’t mean they’ll hold back in this match; the fierce rivalry that’s lasted for years between the two sides will mean that Lyon will do everything they can to prevent PSG from taking that second spot. However, Les Fenottes will not want to show them all their cards with the upcoming Champions League final in mind. This will be a teaser into what’s to come in one of the most important dates in the WoSo calendar.

It will be interesting to see how PSG will play. If Lyon go out with full strength then PSG are unlikely to win, and therefore focusing on the final in an attempt to get into next year’s competition could be a better option. However, if the visitors show all their cards and lose, and Montpellier win their remaining games, PSG will not only have failed to finish second, but also leave no surprises for Lyon in the final.

French and Norwegian internationals Eugene Le Sommer and Ada Hegerberg will need to continue their fine form if they wish to stop PSG in their tracks. The two forwards are the league’s two top goal scorers, scoring 37 goals between them. If PSG lose this match then it’s most likely they won’t get automatic qualification to the Champions League, and will have to rely on winning the final to get into next year’s competition.

Olympique Marseille vs Saint-Étienne

Olympique Marseille host struggling side Saint-Étienne on Sunday afternoon. The points would benefit the visitors greatly due to their relegation worries, as they hover just one place above the relegation zone.

The home side will be expected to take the three points, but recent form has proven the inconsistency of the team. Most recently, they fell to a 1-0 loss against Bordeaux. Fellow strugglers Saint- Étienne will be hoping that they can cause a similar shock, and if they can pull it off, would give them some breathing space from relegation.

Audrey Chaumette has been one of the stand-out performers for the team in green and white. The youngster has scored six goals this season, placing her as top goal scorer for her team. She’ll need to be utilised in this game if they want to prove their worth in this league.

The result won’t have any real significance on the hosts’ league campaign, but the points will mean a lot to Saint- Étienne. If teams around them in the table pin some more points down on the board then the likelihood of relegation could become a harsh reality. Getting at least a point form this game will be the visitor’s priority.

Guingamp vs Metz

Mid-table Guingamp face relegation-bound Metz in a match up which could determine Metz’s future. A loss would be disastrous for the bottom placed team as they’d realistically not be able to recover from their struggling season, most likely getting demoted. However, if form has a big play in this match, we could see an upset.

The hosts have had a satisfactory season; they have ensured their stay in the top-tier thanks to reaching the 23 point mark, mathematically ruling out relegation. Their recent form has been far less than impressive though - in their last five games, they have only managed to squeeze out one point.

Metz’s season isn’t over yet despite their current position. Winning three out of their past five games is a positive they can take into their remaining two games, but it could be too little too late. Three points in this match would give them great hope into their last match, if everything around them goes there way.

It would come as no surprise if late drama was to occur; the majority of both sides’ goals have been scored in the last 30 minutes. Guingamp, the queens of clean sheets, will want everyone to forget about their recent bad form and will be expected to go away with the victory.

Bordeaux vs Juvisy

Fifth plays eleventh in the match up between Bordeaux and Juvisy this Sunday. Juvisy don't have much to play for after a solid season where they will not finish below seventh in even the worst circumstances, whereas Bordeaux have found themselves in a relegation battle where three - or any - points here are crucial for their survival.

Bordeaux sit in the relegation zone with a mere 14 points, however they still have the chance to be safe - albeit they need to pick up points soon. A repeat of the last meeting between the sides would result in a point a piece. It would be a valuable point for Bordeaux, but they would still have to rely upon picking up points in their last game, and uncontrollably the results of teams around them.

Finishing in the highest position they can will be important for Juvisy, so a win for the visitors will be expected. The hosts are in desperate need for points; a loss here will be very worrying.

ASPTT Albi vs Rodez

It has been a mixed season for both ASPTT Albi and Rodez; both sides still have a chance of relegation but three points for either side ensures they will start next season in the top-tier.

Excluding teams in the relegation zone, ASPTT Albi have the worst goal scoring record of the league, with 12 goals being scored in 20 matches. If they get the three points in this game then they'll be free from the relegation scare, but they'll need to be on their finest attacking form. Canadian forward Pilar Khoury could provide a dangerous threat with her youthful energy - this is something Rodez will need to be aware of.

A loss for Rodez could be disastrous. Three points in their next two games will result in them being 100% safe, but the side have failed to show any real threat all season.