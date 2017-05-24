Sydney FC 0-3 Liverpool: Reds round off season with emphatic friendly victory Down Under

Liverpool polished off the 2016-17 season with a comprehensive 3-0 post-season friendly victory against Sydney FC in front of 72,892 Australian supporters.

The Reds only ended their Premier League campaign on Sunday and their sharpness - despite a mix-and-match team - saw them put their A-League opponents to the sword despite a lengthy trip Down Under.

Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Roberto Firmino all scored before half-time before constant substitutions in the second-half led to a slower affair as Liverpool ran out comfortable winners.

Jürgen Klopp's charges will now enjoy a summer break with their first pre-season clash currently scheduled for July 20th in the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong.

Gerrard and Carragher among the starters

With the game scheduled as a celebration of Liverpool's 125-year anniversary on June 3rd, four Liverpool legends were included in the travelling squad - Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard both starting in a unique but strong eleven.

There was no place for Joe Gomez who was sent home with illness on his 20th birthday on Tuesday, while none of Georginio Wijnaldum, Nathaniel Clyne, James Milner or Divock Origi were included, despite travelling, due to knocks.

Marko Grujić, Emre Can and Philippe Coutinho were all left behind due to injury and international commitments respectively, though a handful of those who played against Middlesbrough days earlier were involved.

The Reds were treated to a rousing rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone before kick-off with a huge 70,000-plus crowd packed into the ANZ Stadium.

And having only ended their league season four days ago, Liverpool's superior sharpness showed early on, even with a 39-year-old Carragher and a 36-year-old Gerrard playing.

The Sky Blues - having not played since a grand final penalty shoot-out victory over Melbourne Victory on May 7 to win the title were distinctly second-best in the first-half.

Sturridge and Moreno both among the goals

Shortly after former captain Gerrard fired over the crossbar from Firmino's cross at the edge of the box, Sturridge put the visitors ahead with a typically classy finish.

Ben Woodburn pressed well to win the ball and find Sturridge on the right corner of the box. The striker still had plenty to do but jinked on to his right foot to fire a low effort across goal and into the far bottom corner.

Such was Sturridge's confidence he attempted an effort from the half-way line after that, a shot well saved by Sydney goalkeeper Danny Vukovic, with the jet lag of Liverpool's 24-hour flight - landing in Sydney only 11 hours before kick-off - nowhere to be seen.

But before long it was 2-0 as Moreno received a sublime flick through from Firmino which the Spaniard controlled and prodded into the roof of the net with the outside of his left foot on the half-volley.

Klopp's side knitted together a number of excellent moves with Sturridge almost profiting from a Gerrard through ball before Firmino was denied by Vukovic after Sturridge's excellent 40-yard switch pass.

Sturridge sets up Firmino for the third

Sydney enjoyed a brief spell which saw former Everton man David Carney strike the post after having an effort well blocked by Gerrard, but Liverpool scored a third goal before half-time with yet more brilliance from Sturridge.

The England international shimmied on to his right foot in the area to stab into Firmino in the six-yard box and after a deflection from a defender he reacted to fire in with his thigh.

Trent Alexander-Arnold forced a good stop from Vukovic before Gerrard was denied what appeared a clear penalty when felled by Rhyan Grant, and Carney rattled the crossbar with a powerful strike.

The restart saw a raft of substitutions with Carragher and Gerrard replaced as Daniel Agger and Steve McManaman took their places, while 17-year-old Rhian Brewster was also introduced after returning from England U17 duty just a few days ago.

Those changes interrupted the flow of the game and saw Moreno take up an unusual advanced midfield role with Ragnar Klavan at left-back.

Second-half substitutions disrupt tempo

Moreno was withdrawn before the hour in what is likely to be his final Liverpool appearance with highly-rated Academy graduates Woodburn and Alexander-Arnold the only players left to complete the full 90 minutes.

Substitute Connor Randall saw a low shot from the angle well saved after being played in by Adam Lallana, Vukovic standing up well to a number of shots to keep the score down.

Sydney had more of an opportunity to impose themselves without Sturridge and Firmino to worry about at the other end, but they struggled to work Loris Karius.

The German made way for Simon Mignolet with 15 minutes to go and his replacement had to deny Chris Zuvela from an angle with Sydney's first shot on target.

And with Karius untested throughout his 75-minute cameo, Mignolet had to dive to his right to deny striker Matt Simon's rasping drive as the game opened up late on.

Woodburn saw a mazy run unrewarded with his eventual shot denied by a block before Alexander-Arnold crashed a shot off the bar as Liverpool rounded off a long but rewarding season with a stylish win.