Daniel Sturridge fit for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace this weekend

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is fit and available for the visit of Crystal Palace but Philippe Coutinho remains sidelined.

The duo both missed the 3-3 draw at Watford on the opening day of the Premier League season last Saturday as well as the 2-1 away win over Hoffenheim in the first-leg of their Champions League play-off round qualifier on Tuesday night.

Sturridge has been out with a thigh injury since an Audi Cup win over Bayern Munich last month but is back to full fitness ahead of the Reds' first home game of the campaign.

But want-away midfielder Coutinho is still out with a back injury - having also not featured since the clash with Bayern - having yet to return to training from the issue.

The Brazilian, currently agitating for a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, had a transfer request rejected last week as Liverpool insist the player will not be sold this summer.

Sturridge expected to return for Eagles test

Previewing the clash with Palace at his pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp told reporters: "Daniel yes, I would say [he is fit enough to play]."

He explained that the front-man "was part of the complete session and looked really good" on Wednesday, though he warned that "after injuries you have to wait to see how the player reacts to this intensity."

"Phil is not available. He is not training so far, so there is nothing new," continued the German, insisting that "it is always how it is with injured players" and "there is no real time on when he is back."

Liverpool also remain without right-back Nathaniel Clyne, Klopp declaring that there has been "no change" in his ongoing recovery from a long-term back injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who scored his first goal for the club with a stunning long-range free-kick at Hoffenheim, is likely to continue at right-back in Clyne's absence.

Liverpool face a Palace side who were thrashed 3-0 at home by Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town last weekend in manager Frank de Boer's first competitive game.

The Eagles will be without lively winger Wilfried Zaha - who kept the Reds' back-line busy in their pre-season meeting in the Premier League Asia Trophy back in July - due to a knee injury.