Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp pleased for Moreno and Gomez after international call-ups

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was only recently appointed England Under 21 captain and yet the versatile defender has now found himself involved in the senior squad for the first time on Thursday.

The 20-year-old, who has mostly featured at right-back for the Reds so far this season, will get the chance to shine at centre-back in the November friendlies against Germany and Brazil at Wembley.

On Gomez, manager Jurgen Klopp said: "Joe deserved it, he is a wonderful young player and made big steps in the last few weeks.

"He's ready for this, that's no problem."

Gomez has yet to ignite his Liverpool and England career after numerous injury setbacks that have limited him to only 13 Premier League appearances since August 2016 that included an Achilles injury that kept him out for the entirety of the 2016-17 season.

The Englishman has seen more game time this campaign after already registering eight league appearances and has cemented the right back position in the absence of the injured Nathanial Clyne.

However, England manager Gareth Southgate has come out to say he sees the former Charlton player in a more central defensive role.

Southgate said: “Joe’s a great personality and I’ve had really good feedback from Aidy (Boothroyd, England Under-21s boss).

“I’m pleased to work with him again. He’s a centre-back. A back three is perfect for him. He’s quick, athletic and can use the ball.”

Gomez and Reds captain Jordan Henderson have been named in a 25-strong squad but Daniel Sturridge and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have both been left out.

Moreno earns Spain recall after resurgent start to season

Alberto Moreno has been called up to the Spain squad three years after he last made an appearance for the national side.

The Liverpool left-back will fight with Barcelona's Jordi Alba for a starting spot after Julen Lopetegui named Moreno in his squad for friendlies against Costa Rica and Russia.

The former Sevilla player has come under constant scrutiny since his £12 million move to Merseyside, most notably after his performance in the 2016 Europa League Final and his chances of returning to the national side looked slim.

But he has held down a first-team place under Jurgen Klopp so far this term and has even kept out new signing Andy Robertson who has yet to prove himself due to the improved form of the Spaniard and it has earned him a recall to the national squad, and an opportunity to fight for a seat on the plane to Russia for next year's World Cup and the Liverpool boss couldn't be happier for his player.

He went on to say: "With Alberto, it's really nice, he deserved it as well.

"I think it is quite difficult to get a call from the Spanish national team, they have not a lot of weaknesses and not a lot of problems at left-back.

"Obviously they watched him and so far he was really consistent this season. It's nice, really nice."

Sturridge and Chamberlain given axe from Southgate's senior squad

As well as Gomez, Southgate has also handed first senior call-ups to two other youngsters, Swansea City striker Tammy Abraham and Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

While pleased for his full-back duo, Klopp admitted to feeling disappointed by the omission of both Daniel Sturridge and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the England squad.

He added: "We heard about Alberto this morning and Joe Gomez we heard about yesterday and we were really happy but in the same moment Daniel Sturridge and Oxlade-Chamberlain are not in so you cannot celebrate one thing.

"It’s not our decision but if Gareth Southgate saw the last few games I think for sure he could have invited all three of them."