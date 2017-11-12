W-League week 3 review: Doniak dazzles as Adelaide shock league leaders Perth Glory

Both the W-League and A-League dedicated this weekend of fixtures to remembering and acknowledging the service men and women who sacrificed their lives during times of conflict and the 'Remembrance Round' was full of exciting fixtures to get W-League fans excited.

Adelaide United 3-1 Perth Glory

Mackenzie Doniak fired Adelaide United to victory on Friday at Marden Sports Complex, beating Perth Glory in a 3-1 win. The Cali-native's impressive hat-trick stunned the league leaders, who understandably felt the omission of their club captain Sam Kerr as the Matilda's star missed out with a leg injury.

Doniak, on-loan from North Carolina Courage, opened her campaign for the Reds in a 2-1 defeat to the Western Sydney Wanderers in week 2 and the 23-year-old was in fine form again this weekend, as she opened the scoring for Ivan Karlovic's team with two goals inside the first half hour.

Five minutes after the break, Glory were handed a lifeline as skipper Emma Checker inadvertently sliced the ball into her own net following Rachel Hill's dangerous low delivery into the box.

However, Adelaide weren't going to settle for disappointment two weeks on the trot - after they succumbed to defeat deep into injury time against the Wanderers last time out - and Doniak put the game to bed in the 74th minute, completing her hat-trick with an impressive left-footed finish to give Adelaide their first win of the W-League season.

Western Sydney Wanderers 0-1 Brisbane Roar

Carson Pickett's solitary goal earned Brisbane Roar a valuable three points at Marconi Stadium on Friday, as the Queensland side edged out Western Sydney Wanderers with a 1-0 victory.

Following last week's heavy defeat to Perth Glory, the Roar bounced back and made their way up to fourth place in the standings - thanks to on-loan Seattle Reign defender Pickett - who connected with a 40-yard free-kick to power home the only goal of the game.

Melissa Andreatta's side will look to maintain a winning run as they welcome Adelaide United to the Suncorp Stadium on Friday. Eighth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers will look to regroup this week as they have a bye in week four.

Canberra United 3-2 Sydney FC

Michelle Heyman grabbed a brace as Canberra United recorded a come-back victory over bottom of the table Sydney FC, bagging their first win of the season at McKellar Park on Sunday.

Heather Garriock's side, who were celebrating striker Ashleigh Sykes 100th Westfield W-league appearance, were in a jubilant mood after 12 minutes as Heyman opened the scoring.

But the tides changed and they found themselves 2-1 down inside the 70th minute, following two Kylie Ledbrook penalties - a foul on Matilda's captain Lisa De Vanna allowed Ledbrook to slot home the first and she repeated the feat with 20 minutes to go after Amy Harrison was bundled over in the box.

Though, the home side weren't going to give up the tie just yet and succeeding their intense pressure on the visitors - Toni Pressley poked the ball home inside the six-yard box just eight minutes later - after Heyman's initial header was well saved from the subsequent corner kick.

And, the Australian striker was in the thick of action once again with only five minutes to go as she completed the comeback and sent the home fans wild with the game-winner.

The victory takes Canberra up to sixth place in the table as they prepare for a trip to Newcastle to face the Jets next weekend, in comparison Sydney find themselves slumped at the bottom of the pile, with three consecutive defeats and a tough fixture coming up against Melbourne City next time out.

Melbourne City 5-2 Newcastle Jets

Melbourne City leap-frogged into second place in the W-League following their 5-2 victory over Newcastle, ending the Jets unbeaten start to the season.

Kyah Simon got City off to a brilliant start at AAMI Park on Sunday, the crafty Matilda's striker dinked the ball past an on-rushing defender before striking a sweet low drive into the bottom right hand corner of Britt Eckerstrom's goal, to set Melbourne City on their way.

However, Patrick Kisnorbo's side fell behind as forward Katie Stengel struck twice in five minutes to give the Jets the lead. Newcastle were handed the equaliser in the 16th minute as City goalkeeper Lydia Williams' untimely slip allowed Stengel to pounce on the loose ball and finish into an open net.

The 25-year-old, on-loan from NWSL side Boston Breakers, then grabbed her second with both hands as she once again capitalised on a mistake in the backline. This time the mistake was by City defender Alanna Kennedy and the striker took advatange to thump the ball past Williams, whose earlier mistake was understandably still playing on the keeper's mind.

You can never right City off with the quality they possess and just before the break Larissa Crummer drew the sides level in the 45th minute with a poacher's goal, this time capitalising on a Jets defensive error and pouncing on the stray pass to slot the ball past the Newcastle goalkeeper.

The game changed in the second half and Melbourne dominated throughout. City took a deserved lead in the 54th minute as Jess Fishlock connected with a Steph Catley cross to slam the ball home on the stretch with a sumptuous half-volley.

And, the tie was put to bed with two further goals from Melbourne City as Crummer was once again on hand to finish from close range, as Ashley Hatch's impressive effort ricocheted off the cross bar, to give the Seattle Reign forward an easy tap-in.

Nonetheless, the Welsh dynamo was on hand to strike home the best goal of the game. Fishlock closed out the scoring with Melbourne's fifth after she received the ball 30 yards out and drilled an unbelievable strike past the helpless Eckerstrom in the Jet's goal.

Melbourne City will head to win-less Sydney FC in week four, while Newcastle Jets will host in-form Canberra United.