Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool's Adam Lallana "knocking on the door" for first appearance

Jürgen Klopp believes Adam Lallana is "nearer and nearer" to full fitness and Liverpool's starting line-up after travelling with their 23-man squad to Sevilla.

The Reds can seal their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a win in Spain, though defeat could end their hopes of topping Group E and potentially earning an easier last-16 draw.

And midfielder Lallana could make his first appearance of the season after being included in the contingent that has made the trip to Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

The England international has been kept out by a thigh injury since early August but Klopp has confirmed that he is approaching his peak level of sharpness.