Lennon has finished in the top twelve for Premier League assists on three occasions (photo: Wikimedia)

Burnley Football Club

James Tarkowski pens a new deal as several Burnley players return from loan spells

The central defender has been one of Burnley's best players this season.

chris-lincoln
Chris Lincoln

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has been rewarded for a string of excellent performances with a new contract that will run until June 2022.

"It's nice to be rewarded"

Tarkowski was an ever-present for Sean Dyche until he picked up a retrospective ban for three matches over the festive period. However, his presence in defence was a huge miss as Burnley failed to win during that run of games.

The 25-year old admitted, “I’m happy. It’s been a good season so far and it’s nice to be rewarded by the gaffer and the club in this way. “I have said it for a long time this is a long-term project for me and the club so hopefully we can all continue what’s been a positive season so far.”

Dyche is also "really happy" and explained, “we try to work on a level of fairness and making sure players are on appropriate contracts at the right time. We felt this one was appropriate because he has done well in the Premier League and is proving his worth."

Movement for the youngsters

Meanwhile, several of Tarkowski's younger teammates have returned to Turf Moor after spells on loan. Alex Whitmore leaves Bury after ten appearances, Ntumbu Massanka returns from Wrexham after two goals in 26 matches and Dan Agyei has waved goodbye to Walsall after scoring five goals in 20 contests.

Goalkeeper Conor Mitchell returns from a spell at Chester City, whilst Aiden O'Neil will go straight into the Australia Under-23 Olympic qualifying squad after leaving Fleetwood Town.

Republic of Ireland Under-19 international Khius Metz has joined Chorley on a short-term deal and Jimmy Dunne has ended his loan spell at Barrow to join Accrington Stanley.

First team defender Kevin Long benefitted from a loan spell at Stanley and Dunne explained, “I spoke to Kevin Long, who was also on loan at Accrington and a number of other clubs. He is Irish, too, and he has gone on to make his international debut and play in the Premier League, so there is a pathway. He is someone I can look up to.”

