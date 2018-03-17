Memorable Match: Chelsea 5-2 Leicester City - Fernando Torres ends 24-game goal drought as Chelsea trounce Foxes

Leicester City host Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday with both sides looking to secure their place at Wembley for the semis.

This isn't the first time that the two sides have met in an FA Cup quarter-final either. The last time these two met at this stage of the competition was six years ago, when Chelsea hosted the Foxes and it was a rout for the future Champions League winners.

Chelsea seize early lead

The hosts were clear favourties coming into the game, with Leicester enjoying their third consecutive season in the Championship and that proved to be the case on 12 minutes, when England international, Gary Cahill headed Chelsea in from Juan Mata's corner.

Five minutes later, it looked like their was no way back for Nigel Pearson's men, when Fernando Torres out-paced Paul Konchesky to play in Saloman Kalou, who finished nicely past Kasper Schmeichel.

Moments later, Torres nearly broke his 24-game duck without a goal, when Mata found him free in the box, however his header was straight at Schmeichel.

Leicester were not disheartened however and nearly pulled one back in the 33rd minute, when Neil Danns fired at the near post, but Petr Cech was there to deny him.

Torres finally finds the net

The Foxes more than held their own until the 67th minute, when the moment that Chelsea fans had all been waiting for, came. Torres finally broke his run in front of goal to score his first, in over 25 hours of football. The Spaniard was put through by Raul Meireles, and he squeezed it into the corner to put Chelsea three ahead.

Leicester gave their fans a glimmer of hope 10 minutes later as Jermaine Beckford pounced on Danns' rebound to bring one back for the visitors.

However, the three-goal margin was soon restored thanks to Torres' second of the game. He nodded home from Meireles' corner to put the game beyond doubt in the 85th minute.

Marshall blasts home an eye-catching strike

Leicester's fun wasn't over though as they grabbed another consolation three minutes later. Substitute Ben Marshall scored his first goal since joining from Stoke City, with a delightful 30-yard effort into the corner.

However, the scoring wasn't finished there as Torres turned from scorer to provider, as he put the ball on a plate for Meireles to finish the game off once and for all.

Chelsea used this win to go on and win the competition as well as the Champions League, but it shouldn't be as simple for them this time around.