Robert Huth set to depart Leicester City

Leicester City defender Robert Huth is set to depart the King Power Stadium at the conclusion of the 2017/18 campaign.

The club released a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming the news that the German defender would not be renewing the contract that was due to expire at the end of the season and would be departing the East-Midlands.

Hugely significant signing

Signed from Stoke City, initially on loan in January 2015, Huth went on to become a key component in the Leicester City defence as they staved off relegation that season by winning seven out of their last nine games.

His greatest achievement with the Foxes, however, is surely the Premier League triumph two years ago. Adding to his two winners’ medals gained with Chelsea towards the start of his career, the now 33-year-old started 35 games that season, scoring crucial goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the process.

The former Middlesbrough man was also a key figure as the Foxes embarked on their first-ever UEFA Champions League campaign, eventually reaching the quarter-finals.

Injuries cut short Leicester stay

Huth’s final season at the club has unfortunately been curtailed by injury having not made an appearance all season, however will still depart a hugely popular figure at the King Power Stadium. In all, he made 93 appearances for the club, scoring six times.

Foxes’ boss Claude Puel suggested that Huth’s experience and professional attitude have both been invaluable during his time at the club.

He said: “It is a great shame that I have been unable to call on Robert’s experience due to injury this season, but he is a fantastic man and is always a positive influence on the squad and for this I am grateful. I would like to congratulate him on everything he has achieved as a Leicester City player.”