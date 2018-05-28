Liverpool closing in on Fabinho transfer as Reds move on from Champions League heartache

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Brazilian midfielder Fabinho as their first summer signing.

The Reds only lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid on Saturday, but are already putting the wheels in motion for another European run next season by bolstering their squad.

It's thought that Liverpool are increasingly confident in sealing a deal for AS Monaco's star within the coming week, looking to pay in the region of £40 million pounds.

The 24-year-old primarily plays in a central midfield role, often as a number six but also further forward when needed, and played a key role in Monaco's league title win in the 2016/17 season.

Fekir and Keita a tempting proposition

Having previously been targeted by Manchester United and Chelsea, Fabinho's arrival would surely offer Liverpool a midfield to fear ahead of next season, with Naby Keita also on his way to Anfield this summer.

He'd also offer a more than suitable replacement for Emre Can, who seems to be on his way to Juventus on a bosman transfer this summer after four years at the club.

Plus, having been overlooked for Brazil's World Cup squad, Fabinho would have a whole pre-season to be integrated into Jurgen Klopp's squad, the aforementioned Keita not at the World Cup either.

Any deal would be unlikely to be Liverpool's last of the summer, with the Reds muted to be in for players across a number of positions, Jack Butland and Nabil Fekir on their shopping list.

There aren't expected to be many outgoing's at Anfield bar Can, but the likes of Simon Mignolet and Joel Matip could leave in search of regular first team football.