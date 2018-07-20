Notts County Vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes kick-off their pre-season campaign

Claude Puel’s Leicester City begin their pre-season campaign in Nottingham on Saturday afternoon when they face Notts County managed by Kevin Nolan.

The Foxes will be well prepared for the fixture following a successful pre-season training camp away in Evian, France.

The fixture will undoubtedly be a chance for the Foxes faithful to see new summer signings Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison in action for the first time in a City shirt.

Nolan’s Magpies

Kevin Nolan’s preparations for his full season at the helm of Notts County have already begun with an away win against Basford United and a spirited 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Derby County last week.

The Magpies have made no less than 10 signings already in this transfer window including David Vaughan, from neighbours Nottingham Forest and forward Kane Hemmings who began his professional career at Rangers.

Hemmings opened his goalscoring account in the defeat to Derby from the penalty spot.

Notts County will be looking to bounce back this term after missing out on promotion after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Coventry City in the League Two Playoff Semi-Finals last season.

A foot in both camps

Kasper Schmeichel will be in familiar territory on Saturday afternoon when he returns to Meadow Lane after previously playing for Notts County in the 2009-2010 season where he helped the Magpies clinch the League Two title.

The signing of the Dane broke the club’s previous transfer record and he was also the highest earner.

This was the unfortunate reason why he was eventually sold to Leeds United after only one season and still having four years of his contract remaining.

Team news

Leicester will definitely be without both Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire after the England stars have been granted extended leave following their parts in the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Other International players who featured at the world cup include; Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Yohan Benalouane, Adrien Silva, Ricardo Pereira, Shinji Okazaki and Kasper Schmeichel who have all returned to pre-season training at staggered stages and therefore may not play a full 90 minutes.

“It will be difficult to manage all of the international players when they come back because it will be important to find again the good focus and good concentration,” said Claude Puel.

Maddison, Pereira, and Evans are all sure to feature for the Foxes as Puel will begin to shape his first team ahead of the Premier League opening day fixture away at Manchester United on the 10th of August.

Although the scoreline may suggest otherwise, the Magpies put in a decent display last time out against Derby and the starting line up may therefore not differ too much as Nolan will want to gain momentum within his first team before a promotion bid season starts.