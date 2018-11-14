2019 FIFA Women's World Cup: Argentina 1-1 Panama 

Argentina is heading to its' third Women's World Cup after a 5-1 aggregated win over CONCACAF representatives Panama in the double-legged intercontinental play-off.

Argentina too much for Panama

Last week, the Albiceleste secured a 4-0 win over Panama on home soil, hence yesterday's game was much more of a formality.

Nonetheless, Panama gave a good account of themselves and even managed to draw first blood through Natalia Mills, to revive the slim hopes of getting her nation to France.

Yet, the Panama women's team could not emulate what their male counterparts did - qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup - as the South Americans managed to restore parity through Florencia Bonsegundo, in the second half.

That meant that Argentina's five goals came from four different players during the two encounters against Panama - Mariana Larroquette, a brace from Eliana Stabile and Yamila Rodriguez and Bonsegundo.

Just like in the first leg, when Panama finished with two players sent off, there was another expulsion in this game but this time from the Argentina's team as Rodriguez was given the marching orders late in the game.

Albiceleste set for World Cup

In both legs, Argentina demonstrated a good level of technical quality with majority of the players based in the domestic championship including at Boca Juniors and Rosario Central.

However, the foreign-based members such as Bonsegundo, who plies her trade in Spain at Sporting Huelva and Granada's Yael Oviedo injected more quality into a side blend with youth excitement.

The 20th team to qualify for the tournament with the representatives from AFC, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and UEFA having been decided throughout the year. Though not the last team to book their spot in France, Argentina will yet be joined by four more teams, three from CAF and one from OFC.

Far from tournament newcomers however, 2019 will mark Argentina's third outing at a Women's World Cup. The South American team having been present in both 2003 and 2007, the intervening 12 years defining for Albicelestes. Without a win or even a point in their two previous showings, Argentina will be aiming to get their first point(s) on the board in France.