Liverpool forward Sadio Mane agrees new long-term contract at Anfield

Sadio Mane has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield that will tie him down to Liverpool until 2023.

The Senegal ace will complete the formalities of the contract before the New Year that should scare off any potential predators attempting to lure the forward away from Merseyside.

Mane believes he has made "the best decision" of his career" after committing his future to Liverpool.

Summer talks had emerged for the former Southampton man to follow in the footsteps of both Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to negotiate fresh agreements to his current Liverpool contract.

However, the deal has stalled since then, and the dialogue between the two parties prompted fear amongst Reds supporters especially considering the rumours in the summer that had linked Real Madrid with a potential move for the 26-year-old.

Despite the initial hold up, Mane has agreed on a bumper new deal that will include a significant pay rise with the Liverpool forward becoming an integral member of Jürgen Klopp's talented squad following his £34 million move from the Saints in 2016.

"I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool,” Mane told liverpoolfc.com.

“It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything – to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies."

Here to stay

The new contract is fresh evidence of Liverpool becoming a prime destination for the best talent under Klopp ensuring players are not lured away similarly to how they were in the past with the likes of Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho all believing they were better suited to develop their game outside of Merseyside.

It ranks as another superb set of business from the club tying down core members of the current Reds squad, with Liverpool keen to secure the services of their best players with Jordan Henderson also signing a new deal recently.

Mane scored 20 goals last season - 10 of those coming in the Champions League including the equalising goal in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in May - and the Senegalese already has seven to his name this season from 16 appearances.

Overall the forward has netted 40 goals in 89 games and has established an outstanding front three partnership with Salah and Firmino making one of Europe's most dangerous attacking trio's.

Liverpool will now ensure other vital members to Klopp's future plans are drawn into contract proceedings, with Joe Gomez among those likely to be given a new deal.